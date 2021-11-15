Warther Tree Festival Ongoing

OAKLAND — In place of the canceled Festival of Trees, the Dove Center has announced two fundraising events: An online auction and a poinsettia sale. “The decision to cancel the Festival of Trees for the second year in a row was devastating,” said Heather Hanline, executive director of the Dove Center. “At a time when domestic violence is at an all-time high, losing our major annual fundraiser again has been extremely difficult. We are hoping the auction and poinsettia sale will be a fun way for the community to support us, and to bring attention to the local businesses and artisans who so generously support nonprofits. We are so grateful for the support of our community.”

