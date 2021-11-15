ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Warther Tree Festival Ongoing

By Nick McWilliams
wtuz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Alice Reporting – Residents can get in the holiday spirit by visiting a local museum and seeing all the different themed trees during an annual festival. The Warther’s Christmas Tree Festival is through the Union Hospital Auxiliary, where trees of all shapes and sizes are...

wtuz.com

Comments / 0

Related
lizmarieblog.com

Festive Tabletop Christmas Trees

Do you have a space in your home that you would love to decorate and make festive for the Holiday season, but just aren’t sure to do it? This may be the perfect opportunity for a small tabletop Christmas tree. I always stress bringing the outside in, and that can be with a Faux Tabletop tree as well! Substitute your normal house plants with pine and fir trees for the Holiday Season, and then leave them in your home all winter long! Today I thought I would share some Festive Tabletop Christmas Trees.
LIFESTYLE
WISH-TV

Festival of Trees back at Indianapolis Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Historical Society is getting into the holiday spirit during the Festival of Trees, which runs through Jan. 8. There are 75 elaborately decorated trees representing individuals, families and organizations from around Indiana. This year will feature a new theme: “back home again.” There’s also an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mcdonoughvoice.com

MDH announces dates for 15th Annual Festival of Trees

MACOMB — The McDonough District Hospital Foundation will once again kick off the Holiday season by hosting the 15th Annual Festival of Trees. The Festival is a fundraising event to benefit MDH. The funds raised this year are being directed toward MDH frontline caregivers and Mental Health services. The festivities...
MACOMB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Local Museum#Atlanta
WKRG News 5

Gingham Tree Festival returns to Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The 49th annual Gingham Tree Festival will be held Nov. 13 in Lucedale.  The festival will feature over 300 vendors and live music performances, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale. Admission and parking is free. Free transportation will also be provided for those who need assistance […]
LUCEDALE, MS
ladailypost.com

Community Invited To 2021 Festival Of Trees Nov. 13

This Santa moon is one of many items included in the 2021 Festival of Trees Silent Auction. Courtesy photo. Take a photo with Santa at the 2021 Festival of Trees fundraiser. Photo by Chad Lauritzen. LARSO News:. The Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) asks for your patience and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Huron Daily Tribune

Lakeside Club looking for designers for Festival of Trees

MANISTEE -- The Manistee Lakeside Club will be hosting the Festival of Trees and Décor during the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts. It is the first year the club will host the popular event, and designers of trees, wreaths and...
MANISTEE, MI
Gillette News Record

Marking thirty years of Festival of Trees

For 30 years, people in Gillette have one-upped each other year-after-year, designing more and more elaborate Christmas trees in the name of charity. And while many things have changed in the past three decades, the festive and cheerful ethos of the Festival of Trees stood the test of time.
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
swantonenterprise.com

Festival of Trees kicks off holiday season

A holiday fundraiser to support Fulton County’s developmentally disabled community will return this year. The Annual Fulton County Festival of Trees will be Thurday through Saturday at Founder’s Hall, 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. It starts with the Community Fest on Thursday. The event, which runs from 5-7 p.m.,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
East Oregonian

Tickets sales open for Festival of Trees

HERMISTON — Tickets are now on sale for Hermiston’s Festival of Trees 2021. This year’s event is Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The purchase of tickets will include a time slot for shopping, bidding and viewing of trees and holiday items:. • 2-3...
HERMISTON, OR
Go Blue Ridge

WYN Festival Of Trees Fundraiser Begins November 16

The Western Youth Network is taking the 2021 Festival of Trees out into the community. The annual holiday fundraiser begins November 16 and will feature Designer decorated trees placed in area businesses and retail locations. Auction opens on Nov 17th at 12pm, and closes Dec 2nd at 8pm. There is...
BOONE, NC
wwnytv.com

Morning Checkup: Festival of Trees coming soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Festival of Trees is just around the corner. K.I. LaClair chairs the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and Shawna Cutuli is with the Watertown Family YMCA. The event benefits both organizations. Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on...
WATERTOWN, NY
kttn.com

Activities announced for “Festival of Trees” celebration in Trenton

Plans have been announced for the 13th annual “Festival of Trees” in Trenton held during the Thanksgiving weekend. The fundraiser is scheduled for November 27, 2021, at the Trenton Rock Barn. Activities include a 5:30 Christmas parade, beginning in the Eastside Park parking lot and ending at the backside of...
TRENTON, MO
thevistapress.com

Festival Of Trees To Benefit Foundation For Senior Wellbeing

The Foundation for Senior Wellbeing is hosting Festival of Trees on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 am. The 11th annual event will be live online and is free to watch. Perfect for the whole family, you’ll enjoy holiday entertainment from special guests, a silent auction, an opportunity drawing, and other fun surprises.
ADVOCACY
KWQC

Festival of Trees sneak peek shows tree used with paper mache pets

QCA businesses face supply chain issues ahead of the holidays. UAW votes down contract extension with Deere & Co., strike continues. United Auto Workers union members voted not to accept a contract agreement with Deere & Co. Tuesday, continuing their strike against the company. Employees form picket line outside KONE...
PETS
dayton.com

Dayton Holiday Festival tree arrives at Courthouse Square

Tree selected to be the centerpiece for the 49th annual Dayton Holiday Festival presented by AES Ohio is ready for to dazzle. The evergreen arrived Wednesday at Courthouse Square at Third and Main streets in downtown Dayton, and will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights for the city’s Grande Illumination festivities.
DAYTON, OH
WVNews

Two events scheduled in place of Festival of Trees

OAKLAND — In place of the canceled Festival of Trees, the Dove Center has announced two fundraising events: An online auction and a poinsettia sale. “The decision to cancel the Festival of Trees for the second year in a row was devastating,” said Heather Hanline, executive director of the Dove Center. “At a time when domestic violence is at an all-time high, losing our major annual fundraiser again has been extremely difficult. We are hoping the auction and poinsettia sale will be a fun way for the community to support us, and to bring attention to the local businesses and artisans who so generously support nonprofits. We are so grateful for the support of our community.”
FESTIVAL
whopam.com

Festival of Trees returning to War Memorial Building in December

The Pennyroyal Center is bringing back the Festival of Trees to the War Memorial Building starting on December 10 and tree sponsorships are open now. The festival was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and Ashley Boze with the Pennyroyral Center says while they’re still trying to be as cautious as possible, they’re excited to bring back the Festival of Trees and all the fun that comes with it.
FESTIVAL
Vacaville Reporter

Festival of Trees tickets selling fast as deadline approaches

The deadline to purchase tickets for the Vacaville Festival of Trees Gala is fast-approaching, and only about 50 tickets are left. Those who want to secure a spot for one of Vacaville’s most anticipated holiday celebrations, as well as the year’s largest fundraiser for Opportunity House, will have until Friday to do so. After then, no tickets will be sold for this event.
VACAVILLE, CA
northforker.com

CAST’s Festival of Trees to return next month

Some of the trees on display at CAST’s Festival of Trees in 2020. Credit: CAST courtesy photo. CAST, the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation will hold its second annual North Fork Festival of Trees at Treiber Farms the weekend of Dec. 4. A fun and family-friendly event, the festival...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy