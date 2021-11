What comes to mind when you hear the word mindfulness? Mindfulness has a way of seeming complicated, but it’s not. Mindfulness is just paying attention in a particular way: on purpose, in the present moment, non-judgmentally. It’s the continuous awareness of our bodies, emotions and thoughts. Mindfulness helps us to come back to the here and now, to be aware of what is going on in the present moment, and to be in touch with the wonders of life. It’s bringing awareness to the fact that you exist in that moment.

