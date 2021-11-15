ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts sign CB BoPete Keyes to the practice squad

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback BoPete Keyes to the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Keyes was a waiver claim for the Colts following the initial roster cuts in September but didn’t much work outside of a reserve role in the secondary. With T.J. Carrie coming off of the injured reserve list, Keyes was released from the active roster.

But with Keyes back, the Colts will have a little more depth in the secondary with knowledge of the scheme if he needs to be called up.

