Colts sign CB BoPete Keyes to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback BoPete Keyes to the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Keyes was a waiver claim for the Colts following the initial roster cuts in September but didn’t much work outside of a reserve role in the secondary. With T.J. Carrie coming off of the injured reserve list, Keyes was released from the active roster.

But with Keyes back, the Colts will have a little more depth in the secondary with knowledge of the scheme if he needs to be called up.