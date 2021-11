PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC:NRPI) NRP Stone reported that through its subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, it has raised $455,000 of initial funding. This first $1 million will be used to finish current and begin near-term projects. Josh Hanes, CEO of NRP Stone, stated, 'We have a great community behind us. We put the word out to a handful of people, and they responded quickly. We graciously thank them for their confidence in Uplift Aerospace and are preparing to finish this round of private funding so we can move the company forward.' The funding announcement comes shortly after the company made a recent announcement of its debt restructuring.

