Don't miss out on the benefits of bowhunting from a tree saddle. From a distance, I could quickly tell it was a buck I had not seen before — his tall and heavy rack was distinctive. As I scrolled through some trail camera images filed on my phone, he obviously wasn’t one of them. For the past two mornings, I watched him slip down the edge of a dry creek bed well out of bow range. He hardly gave a passing glance when I sent a couple of grunts his way. If I was going to kill him it would be on his terms, so as I headed back to my truck after the morning hunt, the wheels began to turn planning my next move.

HOBBIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO