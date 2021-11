The Miami Marlins already had their chance to keep Starling Marte. He had wanted to remain with the Marlins as he was looking to be a part of what they are building. The Marlins wanted to keep him as well, offering a three year extension worth $30 million. Marte’s representatives counted with three years at $50 million, leading to his being sent to the A’s at the trade deadline.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO