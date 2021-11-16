Prevention Services, Counseling Center’s drop-in spaces provide belonging, social wellness
Drop-in spaces offer casual, non-committal spaces for conversation and community-building, including over 15 programs tailored to the unique identities of the broader NC State community. Rose Jerome, outreach and resiliency coordinator at Prevention Services, said the drop-in spaces involve a wide-range of campus entities, including Prevention Services, the Counseling...www.technicianonline.com
