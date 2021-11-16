Prevention Services, Counseling Center’s drop-in spaces provide belonging, social wellness

The processing of COVID-related rental assistance requests and distribution of payments in Lexington is now being undertaken by the Community Action Council. The social service agency has long been involved in providing assistance in many areas for decades. Community Action Director Sharon Price said the process for applying is not changing. “We tried to make the transition as seamless as possible. So, I don’t want that a lot is going to be changing or the rules are changing. They’re not. We are ready and stand ready to help everyone,” said Price.

