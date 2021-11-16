OPINION: It's time to quit your toxic job when necessary

Editor’s Note: The following is the first in series of columns from our friends at Gulf Coast Center. Do you often find yourself criticizing your every move and every decision? Do you often feel guilty and upset at yourself for the failures in your life? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are not alone. Human beings have a default self-criticizing radar that we often utilize to correct ourselves. However, sometimes this criticism can take a toll on our mental health and stop us from achieving even greater things ahead. Our brains can nag us with these negative thoughts about ourselves to the point that we start to believe in these thoughts, and we become these thoughts. “Why can’t I do anything right?” can turn into “I am a failure, and I will never do anything right.” “How come I don’t have any close friends?” can turn into “I am not cut out to have friends, I am not worthy of that connection, and I can never have close friends who care about me.” “Why are my peers doing so much better than me at this age?” can turn into “I always lack behind, and I could never catch up.”

