Northwest soccer earns first postseason bid

A year of history will continue for at least one more game for the Northwest Missouri State soccer team.

The Bearcats (13-6-1) were awarded the No. 7 seed in the Central Region of the NCAA Division II Tournament as the NCAA unveiled the national field Monday evening. It’s the first-ever postseason berth by the Bearcats.

The first-round opponent in the eight-team region will be a familiar one. The Bearcats will travel to No. 2 seed Emporia State at 1 p.m. Friday. The Hornets will host two quarterfinals and the semifinal matchup with the winner advancing to meet No. 3 Bemidji State or No. 6 Central Oklahoma on Sunday.

The winner will advance to the regional final against the victor of the top side of the bracket, which is hosted by top-seeded Central Missouri. The Jennies won the MIAA regular season before losing to Emporia State in the MIAA Tournament Championships.

Northwest and Emporia State met last weekend in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament with the Hornets scoring 2-0 win. The Bearcats also lost to Emporia State 4-1 on Oct. 3.

The Bearcats have set school records for wins (13), goals (41), assists (32) and shots on goal (161) in the fourth year under head coach Marc Gordon, the MIAA Co-Coach of the Year.

Gordon guided Northwest to a mark of 2-15 overall and 1-10 in the MIAA in his first year in 2018. In 2019, Northwest went 6-10-3 with a 4-5-2 mark in league play.

The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, but the Bearcats responded with a third-place finish in the MIAA this season with a school-record eight MIAA victories.

1:38

Updated 9 hrs ago

2:02

Updated 22 hrs ago

0:50