11/15 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Survivor Series go-home, latest in feuds for E/Owens and Lynch/Morgan, Lashley, more
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, McKenzie Mitchell. Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com assistant editor Zack Heydorn and guest co-host Frank...www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0