11/15 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Survivor Series go-home, latest in feuds for E/Owens and Lynch/Morgan, Lashley, more

 3 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, McKenzie Mitchell. Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com assistant editor Zack Heydorn and guest co-host Frank...

WWE Supershow London: WWE Champion Big E faces Bobby Lashley

WWE Champion Big E is on a roll currently. His dream run started when he won the Money in the Bank ladder match. He was on the Blue brand initially, and it seemed like he would be attempting a cash-in on Universal Champion Roman Reigns. But the New Day member surprised the fans, and went to the Red brand to go after the WWE Championship.
Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Set for WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Liv Morgan won a Fatal 5-Way match to become the No. 1 contender for Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. LIV MORGAN WINS!<a href="https://twitter.com/YaOnlyLivvOnce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YaOnlyLivvOnce</a> has earned an opportunity to challenge <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a> Women's Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BeckyLynchWWE</a>! <a href="https://t.co/WsgsEt9EW7">pic.twitter.com/WsgsEt9EW7</a>. Morgan outlasted Carmella, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Queen Zelina. She tied Carmella...
WWE Superstars Return On RAW, Survivor Series Change Revealed

WWE has announced a change for the men’s Team RAW at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. WWE official Adam Pearce brought Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio to the ring on tonight’s RAW, and said he was almost embarrassed to admit that he felt like he made a big mistake when Team RAW was announced this past weekend because every member of the team is a former WWE Champion, except for Dominik. Pearce said that is an issue for him, and while Dominik has a ton of potential, he wants Team RAW to sweep Team SmackDown for the second year in a row.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Survivor Series Go-Home Show, The Usos In Action, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. – The WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at what happened between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E one week ago. We’re live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE Raw: Kevin Owens snaps, Liv Morgan becomes No. 1 contender

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens' character was called into question, leading the Prize Fighter to snap and unleash his anger on WWE Champion Big E on Raw. Owens kicked the show off on Monday by once again apologizing to Big E in the locker room for what happened last week. Owens was battling Big E last week and tried to take advantage of No. 1 contender Seth Rollins punching Big E in the face.
Survivor Series No Longer a Priority for WWE, More Raw Fallout

WWE has rarely given much respect to the final show in its quartet of "Big Four" pay-per-views, and the November 15 edition of Raw did little to add any excitement to Sunday's battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series. Adam Pearce has continued to shift the teams for Raw and...
Liv Morgan Finally Gets Her Shot, Kevin Owens Snaps and More WWE Raw Fallout

Is there anything better in wrestling than to see the payoff of a long-term story? WWE Raw attempted to deliver on few major angles by providing some shocking moments on the November 8 edition. After surviving Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega and Carmella in a Fatal 5-Way match, Liv...
News For Monday's WWE RAW Episode

WWE has announced three happenings for Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. No matches have been announced for the final RAW before Survivor Series as of this writing, but the show will feature Bobby Lashley and MVP. This week’s RAW saw Lashley return to take Dominik Mysterio’s Team RAW spot at Survivor Series by dominating him in singles competition. WWE has promised that Lashley’s path of destruction will continue on Monday.
New WWE Survivor Series Matches And More Announced

WWE has announced a change for the men’s Team RAW at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, plus two new RAW vs. SmackDown matches. WWE official Adam Pearce brought Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio to the ring on tonight’s RAW, and said he was almost embarrassed to admit that he felt like he made a big mistake when Team RAW was announced this past weekend because every member of the team is a former WWE Champion, except for Dominik. Pearce said that is an issue for him, and while Dominik has a ton of potential, he wants Team RAW to sweep Team SmackDown for the second year in a row. Pearce then announced Dominik vs. Bobby Lashley with the winner earning the Team RAW spot. Lashley returned for his first appearance since losing to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel, and picked up the win to get the Survivor Series spot.
WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 11/8: Hot start for Rollins and Owens, Big E and Chad Gable tease a gem, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Due to a major Comcast outage, I wasn’t able to watch Monday Night Raw on my DVR like usual, so I had to watch the edited version on Hulu. So, this Hits & Misses is based on what I was able to watch. Segments which were edited out include the 24/7 title match, the two appearances by Austin Theory, and parts of the longer matches.
WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns and was attacked by Reigns' cousins The Usos on Raw. Big E kicked off the show on Monday and said Reigns will pay the consequences for putting his hands on his family The New Day over the past couple of weeks on SmackDown. Big E and Reigns will collide on Sunday at Survivor Series where they will meet in a Champion vs. Champion match.
WWE News: Kevin Owens Snaps on Big E. To End Raw, Eight-Man Tag Match Clip

– Kevin Owens lost his cool and snapped on Big E. during tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show ended with Owens facing Seth Rollins in the main event, which ended with a win by Rollins when E. got in the way of Owens getting back into the ring. After the match, Owens lost it and attacked the WWE Champion, as you can see below:
WWE Survivor Series 2021: Bobby Lashley replaces a member of Team Raw

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is less than a fortnight away and the build to the final of the “Big Four” WWE events has finally begun. This is the only event on the WWE calendar where both the main roster brands collide against each other for brand supremacy. The Champions from both the brands collide in a Champion vs Champion match.
WWE Announces Top Segments For The Survivor Series Go-Home Edition Of RAW

WWE has announced three happenings for Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. No matches have been announced for the final RAW before Survivor Series as of this writing, but the show will feature Bobby Lashley and MVP. This week’s RAW saw Lashley return to take Dominik Mysterio’s Team RAW spot at Survivor Series by dominating him in singles competition. WWE has promised that Lashley’s path of destruction will continue on Monday.
