Staff shortages and healthcare workers’ declining emotional health and well-being following COVID-19 are threats to healthcare safety for all. While the focus has been on frontline nurses, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership’s (AONL) recent studies identify a negative trend that healthcare administrators neglect at their own peril: Nurse managers and directors are struggling under the weight of COVID-19’s effects both at a personal level and on behalf of their staffs, with little recognition. The studies show high levels of emotional stress and burnout and dramatically increased levels of resignations and intent to leave the profession.

