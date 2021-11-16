Northwest's Roberts, McKeller earn weekly MIAA honors

Northwest Missouri State senior running back Al McKeller runs the ball versus Emporia State Saturday at Bearcat Stadium. Zach Pixler | Special to News-Press NOW

After clinching the program’s 31st MIAA regular season conference title, a pair of Northwest Missouri State football players were named the league’s athletes of the week.

Senior defensive lineman Sam Roberts collected his second MIAA defensive athlete of the week award, while senior running back Al McKeller earned his first MIAA offensive athlete of the week honor.

Roberts tallied seven tackles, a sack and a tackle-for-loss as the Bearcat defense held Emporia State to 101 total yards (16 rushing, 85 passing) in clinching the programs 31st MIAA regular season crown.

McKeller gained 169 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns in helping Northwest to the outright MIAA regular season title. McKeller had rushing scores from 7 yards, 27 yards and 4 yards in the victory. Seven of McKeller’s 31 carries resulted in first downs.

Northwest has recorded eight MIAA player of the week honors in the 2021 season.

Northwest (9-1) will open the 2021 NCAA Division II playoffs at home against Central Washington University on Saturday. Kickoff, previously set for noon, has been moved to 1 p.m.

