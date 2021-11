At the Decatur County Board of Education meeting, Thursday, November 11, 2021, Mrs. Shweta Patel, who started serving her first term on State School Superintendent Woods Parent Advisory Council, was recognized during Georgia Parent Family Engagement month. The Superintendents advisory council is a group of parents from across the state that provides input on new policies, projects, and materials that impact students and their families. Advisory Council members are particularly focused on how to increase parent and family engagement to ensure student academic success. Members serve as advisors and meet with the State School Superintendent several times throughout their two-year term.

