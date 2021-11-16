ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Hays County reports 2 COVID-19-related fatalities Nov. 8-15

By Eric Weilbacher
 3 days ago
Hays County reported two new COVID-19-related fatalities along with 11 new hospitalizations. The data reflects the period from Nov. 8-15. The Hays County Local Health Department reported two COVID-related fatalities in the eight-day period—two Kyle men in their 80s. There were 217 new cases confirmed by the county between...

