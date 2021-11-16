Hays County reports 2 COVID-19-related fatalities Nov. 8-15

The city of Austin Zoning and Platting Commission approved a request Nov. 16 from South Austin nonprofit The Training Kitchen to grow food to sell to low-income families. The Training Kitchen, located at 1901 Matthews Lane, Austin, obtained a conditional-use permit from the commission to use 1,130 square feet of a 1,876-square-foot parcel for a commercial kitchen, according to a letter written to the commission from nonprofit owners Amanda Longtain and Matthew Shepherd. TTK’s mission is to create an alternative learning community to provide informal education classes and outside learning opportunities for adults as well as growing fresh food to provide free meals to low-income families, according to the letter. Longtain and Shepherd hope to provide economic opportunities to an area of the city experiencing increasing rates of poverty, according to the letter.

