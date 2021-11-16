Watch: Mike Zimmer stops press conference to answer call from Deion Sanders

Minnesota Vikings

We've all been there. You're in an important Zoom call when suddenly the person you've been trying to reach for days finally gets back to you. You ignore it but they call again. Finally, you cave in and just answer the phone.

That's what happened on Monday when Mike Zimmer's phone rang during a Zoom session with the media. After stopping to check his phone, Zimmer declined the call and quickly apologized for the interruption.

"Sorry. Deion Sanders." Zimmer said.

The Hall of Fame cornerback made an unintentional cameo during Zimmer's session when he called back. Zimmer answered and initially explained he was in an interview before offering Sanders a chance to say hello.

"Prime Time" landed quickly on his feet and reminded everyone that he picked Zimmer's Vikings to beat Brandon Staley and the Chargers on Sunday.

"That was a big win my man had yesterday," Sanders said over speakerphone. "I picked him. I knew he was going to be dominant. You ain't gonna let no young coach beat you. I know better than that."

Zimmer explained that he was checking in on Sanders after he suffered recent complications from foot surgery. After spending time in the hospital, Sanders posted on a YouTube video in which he expressed gratitude to God for helping him through the ordeal.

After spending five seasons in the late 90s with Zimmer in Dallas, Sanders has begun his own career as the head coach at Jackson State.