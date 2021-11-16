ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Mike Zimmer stops press conference to answer call from Deion Sanders

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlEWX_0cxlPgcA00
Minnesota Vikings

We've all been there. You're in an important Zoom call when suddenly the person you've been trying to reach for days finally gets back to you. You ignore it but they call again. Finally, you cave in and just answer the phone.

That's what happened on Monday when Mike Zimmer's phone rang during a Zoom session with the media. After stopping to check his phone, Zimmer declined the call and quickly apologized for the interruption.

"Sorry. Deion Sanders." Zimmer said.

The Hall of Fame cornerback made an unintentional cameo during Zimmer's session when he called back. Zimmer answered and initially explained he was in an interview before offering Sanders a chance to say hello.

"Prime Time" landed quickly on his feet and reminded everyone that he picked Zimmer's Vikings to beat Brandon Staley and the Chargers on Sunday.

"That was a big win my man had yesterday," Sanders said over speakerphone. "I picked him. I knew he was going to be dominant. You ain't gonna let no young coach beat you. I know better than that."

Zimmer explained that he was checking in on Sanders after he suffered recent complications from foot surgery. After spending time in the hospital, Sanders posted on a YouTube video in which he expressed gratitude to God for helping him through the ordeal.

After spending five seasons in the late 90s with Zimmer in Dallas, Sanders has begun his own career as the head coach at Jackson State.

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Report: Deion Sanders interviews for TCU job

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has reportedly interviewed for the vacant position at TCU. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram said the Pro Football Hall of Famer met with the selection committee on Monday. “I’m not saying he is going to get the job, not saying he’s the leading candidate at this...
On3.com

Deion Sanders comments on TCU head coaching job

Ever since TCU’s head coaching job became open, Deion Sanders has been linked. The Fort Worth-Star Telegram reported he interviewed for the job and impressed Horned Frog officials. When asked about being linked with the job, Sanders was able to put some of the rumors to bed on Monday. He...
FORT WORTH, TX
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Mike Zimmer
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

TCU Star RB Sends Clear Message Amid Deion Sanders Rumors

TCU star running back Zach Evans wants Deion Sanders to be his next head coach. The Horned Frogs parted ways with Gary Patterson earlier this season in a fairly surprising move. Now, they’re on the search for a new head coach. Believe it or not, Sanders is in consideration for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Jackson State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
minnesotasportsfan.com

Mike Zimmer, Vikings Offense Continues to Prove Stefon Diggs Right

“This is a big game for us. It’s Sunday night. The world will be watching, and we want to show the world that the Vikings are not the ones to be counted out.” That is what Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to say before Sunday Night Football vs the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders 'Impressive' in TCU Coach Interview

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys star and Hall-of-Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is reportedly in the running to make the leap from being the current Jackson State head football coach to taking over the program at TCU following the departure of long-time head coach Gary Patterson. “I’m not saying he is...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans’ Opinion of Kirk Cousins Is Certifiably Changing

A segment – a large one, in fact – has always believed in the performance legitimacy of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. But folks not quite sold on his resume and abilities typically voice their discontentment the loudest. Mainly, Cousins is chided for a personal win-loss record that habitually hovers...
NFL
thefocus.news

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition updated

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition of the Jackson State coach updated after recent appearance in win over Southern. It’s been a difficult for weeks for Deion Sanders who has missed the Tigers’ last three games due to a serious medical issue. However, on Saturday he returned...
Yardbarker

Deion Sanders coached from wheelchair during Jackson State win

Deion Sanders on Saturday returned to the sidelines after missing Jackson State’s last three games due to a serious medical issue. “Prime Time” was back as Jackson State defeated Southern 21-17 to improve to 9-1 this season. Sanders couldn’t be missed on the sideline. He was moving around on a...
JACKSON, MS
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy