Environment

Wild Windy Night Ahead

By Stacy Lee, Evening Weather Anchor
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago

Batten down the hatches the wind has arrived and will be blowing strong gust through Tuesday afternoon winds 30-40 mph and gusts around 50+ mph overnight lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Tomorrow windy, sunny and cooler as a cold front moves in. Daytime highs in the upper 40’s and...

www.nbcrightnow.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Bundle up, North Texas. Freezing temperatures are expected

The first Freeze Warnings of season are posted for North Texas as temperatures fall into the freezer Friday morning. This includes all of North Texas and extends as far south as Waco. What You Need To Know. Freeze Warning issued for Dallas/Ft. Worth through 9 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will fall...
TEXAS STATE
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Dallas News

Freeze warning issued for North Texas tonight

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning in North Texas tonight as temperatures are expected to plummet into the 20s in some areas. The warning extends from midnight until 8 a.m. Friday, the Weather Service said. Overnight temperatures in urban areas, including Dallas-Fort Worth, are forecast in the mid-30s. But some parts of North Texas may reach the upper 20s.
TEXAS STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Cold rain and mountain snow

Mostly cloudy with a few this morning and possibly a wintry mix. An increasing chance for cold rain showers this afternoon-tonight. The Yakima/Kittitas Valleys could see a little rain/snow mix overnight through Friday morning. Morning temperatures in the 30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
YAKIMA, WA
#Foothills
westernmassnews.com

The Northeast braces for weather whiplash as shorts give way to parkas

It has been a wild week of varying temperatures for parts of the eastern US, and it's about to get even more interesting. Fresh off the heels of the season's coldest air last weekend and drastically warmer temperatures this week, the stage is set for a weather whiplash as shorts and T-shirts weather today will give way to parkas and scarves in a matter of hours.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies Overnight, Chilly Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies, and breezy and mainly dry conditions overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Clouds move back in by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 30s. A gusty west wind will make it feel like the 20s throughout the day. (Credit: CBS 2) A very cold start is expected Friday with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under a partly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for mid- to upper 40s this weekend with areas of patchy rain on Sunday. A few flurries are possible on Sunday night. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Monday will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the teens. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Windy Thursday Ahead, Weather Cooperates for Tonight’s Partial Lunar Eclipse

The Stateline has experienced quite the roller coaster ride when it comes to our daily high temperatures during the month of November. If we set aside the only seasonable day which was back on the 5th, the amount of above-average days and below-average days is split right down the middle. With that being said, the fluctuation in our temperatures is expected to continue thanks to the strong frontal boundary that came through Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGAL

Highs climb well into the 60s today before cold front brings rain to central Pa.

A warm front will send high temperatures into the mid-to-upper 60s today across central Pennsylvania today. But a turnaround is in the forecast. "Your warmest day of the week (is today) and it's the warmest in the 10-day forecast," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira. "For the afternoon, we'll be seeing increasing and thickening clouds ahead of a cold front."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Q2 News

Temperatures on a roller coaster

After a chilly Wednesday, downslope flow will begin warming daytime temperatures into the 40s today then 50s tomorrow and Saturday before another cold front cools temperatures back down into the 40s on Sunday. Latest outlooks have the area leaning warmer than average next week through the end of November.
BILLINGS, MT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Consistent Rain Throughout The Morning And Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it looks like we are going to get lucky with the skies opening up just in time for the partial lunar eclipse tonight. I have been a bit skeptical all week long because of just how narrow the window for clear skies was expected to be. You can see why when it comes to model data’s forecast of clouds. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It shows clouds rolling in right as the eclipse is wrapping up. That seems about right. Before we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Thursday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds moved in on Thursday afternoon. Passing flurries are possible rest of the day. Wind chills have been in the 20s all day. (Credit: CBS 2) For Thursday night, the low is 25 with a slow clearing. For Friday, there will be sun in the morning followed by increasing clouds – with a high of 40. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be slightly milder for the weekend as highs rise through the 40s. The high for Saturday is 48, Wednesday 49. The next rain chance comes on Sunday with a cold front. The passage of this front will open the door for a very cold air mass to park in place to start next week. (Credit: CBS 2) Monday’s highs will barely reach the freezing mark.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies And Cold Temperatures Thursday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies and cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens at times. (Credit: CBS 2) Although we start off with sunshine on Friday morning, expect clouds to increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Look for patchy rain and breezy and chilly conditions on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Light snow is possible Sunday evening and Sunday night. It will be very cold and windy for Monday with highs only in the low 30s, but a gusty wind will make it feel like the teens all day long. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Day will feature a mostly cloudy sky and a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.
CHICAGO, IL

