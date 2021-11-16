ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Heights Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Murder in 3-Month-Old Daughter’s Death

By City News Service
 3 days ago
A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A City Heights couple accused in the death of their 3-month-old daughter pleaded not guilty Monday to murder charges.

Brandon Ivan Copeland, 21, and Elizabeth Reneedawn Ucman, 22, were arrested Wednesday at a home in the 4400 block of Maple Street.

Police were called to the home at 11:18 p.m. on a report that the baby was unresponsive and in need of medical attention, according to San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown.

Paramedics took the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Brown said, and her parents were subsequently arrested.

Police did not release the child’s cause of death or disclose what might have led to the alleged infanticide, and no details were disclosed during the couple’s brief Monday afternoon arraignment.

Copeland and Ucman remain in custody without bail, though a hearing was set for Monday to address their bail status.

