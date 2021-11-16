ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Otis Will be Greatly Missed’: 45-Year-Old River Hippo Dies at San Diego Zoo

By Elizabeth Ireland
 3 days ago
Otis, a 45-year-old hippo, was euthanized following a sharp decline in his health over the weekend. Photo via @SanDiegoZoo Twitter

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced Monday that Otis, a 45-year-old river hippo, was euthanized following a sharp decline in his health over the weekend.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Otis the 45-year-old male river hippo,” the Wildlife Alliance, the San Diego Zoo’s parent organization, posted on Twitter. “Otis will be greatly missed by wildlife care staff, veterinarians, volunteers, and guests. Please take a moment to offer your condolences to all those who are feeling this loss.”

According to the zoo, Otis had been under medical care for degenerative joint and spinal disease.

His condition dramatically declined this weekend, and following an examination, wildlife care staff decided to euthanize him.

The hippo exhibit at the zoo has two other animals, female river hippo Funani and her female calf, born Feb. 8, 2020.

City News Service contributed to this article.

