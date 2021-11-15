ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Opening day is today!

By Michigan Department of Natural Resources
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is one of the most eagerly anticipated mornings of the entire calendar year – the opening day of the firearm deer hunting season! This year, more than 550,000 deer hunters will head into the woods and fields of Michigan to try their luck at bringing home tasty venison to feed...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Kansas Hunter’s First Ever Archery Deer Is One of the Biggest Bucks of 2021

Marc Somers and Cody Larrimore hunt a classic Kansas spot: Flat terrain with lots of agriculture fields of mostly soybeans and wheat, and a few creek draws mixed. It’s fertile heartland ground that grows some whopper whitetail bucks. “We have about 15 different properties in Kansas, not for outfitting or...
ANIMALS
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Mark Luster Tags "Zeus" — A Giant 209-Inch Iowa Buck

Named after a Greek god, Mark Luster's 2020 Iowa buck was anything but mythical. Here, he details the fascinating story. Every whitetail hunter dreams of being able to hunt and harvest a giant buck. As an Illinois resident, my whole life, aside from my stint in the Marines, I have watched the quality and size of the deer herd diminish rapidly during the mid to late-2000s. So, in 2012, when I had the opportunity to relocate, I headed to Iowa to chase my passion for living with and consistently hunting giant whitetails. In my opinion, Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) should be looked at by all DNRs as the guide for how to correctly manage a whitetail deer herd!
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
wbrc.com

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
news4sanantonio.com

Breeder surrenders 513 dogs to shelter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - An animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri says it's taken in more than 80 puppies and adult dogs from an Iowa breeder who was shut down. And dozens more are expected. The Iowa breeder, who has multiple properties, agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs on...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Season#Hunting Season
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking snow potential for Thanksgiving travels in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thanksgiving is a big travel holiday for many people, and snow is currently the big topic. Yesterday, two widely used models, the European model and the American model, showed the potential of snow across portions of Maryland, including the Baltimore metro. The models showed snow in the area early Tuesday morning, but the issue with looking at models this far out is that they are pretty unreliable. They change as more details about the forecast period become clear.
MARYLAND STATE
spmetrowire.com

Photo of the Day: A surprise opening

Michael Lackey, 26, holds up a dish of the Nov. 19 Flavor of the Day—cake batter—and a copy of this week’s Metro Wire news magazine on the first day of the business’s reopening. Lackey is a Chicago native who came to Stevens Point to study business. He was working at...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wbiw.com

Register today for Kid City Break Days

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department is hosting Kid City Break Days on December 20-23 and December 27-30. So make sure your child is registered for days full of fun and constructive play. Campers engage in outdoor play and other camp activities on-site at the Allison-Jukebox Community Center, 351 S. Washington St. in Bloomington (near the Bloomington Police Department and The Waldron, Hill and Buskirk Park.)
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Shipwreck society discovers three wrecks near Grand Marais

Whitefish Point in eastern Lake Superior is known as the graveyard of the Great Lakes for good reason. Around 300 of the more than 550 shipwrecks that have happened in Lake Superior since the dawn of shipping in the early 1800s occurred in and around the point. The point pinches off Whitefish Bay from the main body of lake, creating relatively narrow passageway that is often shrouded in fog and subject to ocean-sized waves sweeping out of the northwest across the 200 mile span of the largest Great Lake.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Trumptilla Boat Parade on the St. Clair River

Trump supporters gathered along the boardwalk from Marysville to St. Clair for the Trumptilla boat parade. Thousands of people arrived in their boats and along the river waving their Flags high to show support for President Trump. Boats were scattered across the entire St. Clair River, it was truly a...
POLITICS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Homework with Mitch Kuffa: “Makeover”

Are you ready for some Homework? No, no, not that kind of homework. Home Inspector Mitch Kuffa shares his experiences and insights in his Homework series. In this episode, Mitch educates on how to accomplish do-it-yourself home inspections! He tells us how to keep our house looking good and what we need to do to accomplish our overall goal for beauty!
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Denver

Fall And Winter Watering Is Important When It’s This Dry In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Do I need to water my yard when it’s this dry in Colorado during the fall and winter? If you want to ensure your trees, shrubs, perennials and grass maintain healthy root systems and thrive next spring, then the answer is yes. According to a variety of sources, including Colorado State University Extension, fall and winter watering during pro-longed dry periods will help your landscape stay healthy. Newly planted grass, trees, plants and shrubs are most susceptible to damage but established landscapes need a good drink of water too. You only need to water about two times a month,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New Outlook Paints Potentially Grim Picture For Colorado Snow This Upcoming La Niña Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The snow season looked promising in October with a few early snowstorms in the mountains. Enough snow fell to allow three Colorado ski resorts to open before Halloween. (credit: Loveland Ski) But the flow of moisture quickly shut off as we moved into November and the storm track shifted away from the state. The result has been a lot of windy and dry weather over the past several weeks that fueled an unusual November wildfire and delayed the opening of at least one Colorado ski resort. On Thursday, forecasters at NOAA released the latest winter outlook for the United States,...
DENVER, CO
whmi.com

Firearm Deer Season Opens Today

Today marks the start of firearm deer season across the state and Livingston County hunters hoping to bag a buck this deer season have many reasons to be optimistic. Deer, Elk, and Moose Management Specialist Chad Stewart with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says overall they’re looking at really good trends throughout most of Michigan - although it always depends on where a person is hunting. He says prospects vary in each region but generally, they’re expecting a really good harvest in southern Michigan – adding a lot of trends in most areas have been indicating a stronger or healthier herd that’s certainly on the upswing. Stewart noted the Upper Peninsula is really variable and can be challenging but there are some areas such as the south-central region where deer are still fairly abundant and hunters will have a good chance of success.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy