A popular kickoff to the holiday season will return to Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Nov. 7. Arts at Hayfield will host the 32nd annual Homespun Holiday Craft Show on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s Athletic & Recreation Building. This in-person event is open to the public and will feature more than 75 local crafters and vendors. More than 100 crafters are scheduled to display and market their crafts, artwork, jewelry, and much more. Penn State Wilkes-Barre has hosted the Homespun Holiday Craft Show for 32 years.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 15 DAYS AGO