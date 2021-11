WASHINGTON — Amid a highly-publicized student protest, a stubborn coronavirus pandemic and on the heels of a hobbling ransomware attack, the president of one of the leading historically Black institutions, told the school’s students, alumni and parents that he and his administration are trying to address student complaints about mold and flooding in student housing and student representation on the Board of Trustees. “I hear the concerns,” said Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick in his annual State […]

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO