Jody believed he was having panic attacks, but he was actually dealing with undiagnosed epilepsy and seizures. He says he was experiencing sensations as if something was about to go wrong and attributed it to panic attacks, but a particularly intense moment came when he felt as though he was going to die while attending a family party. He lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered he has epilepsy.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO