Governor Hutchinson’s weekly radio address can be found in MP3 format and downloaded HERE. LITTLE ROCK – Because of all that Arkansas has to offer, we are actively seeking U.S. and international companies to invest in our state. On my recent trip to Israel, I was able to meet with President Isaac Herzog and talk about my initiative for computer science and technology company growth in our state. I also met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The Prime Minister talked about Israel’s defense system known as the Iron Dome and how the work done in Camden, Arkansas helps protect Israelis from rocket attacks and save the lives of millions.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO