Despite the 2019 Hellboy reboot stumbling immediately out of the gate and becoming a box office flop and a critical disaster, Mike Mignola's creation could perhaps live on in another adaptation. Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Millennium Media president Jeffrey Greenstein (a producer on the 2019 film and whose production company made the reboot) revealed that the company is exploring their options in getting into television, having made a name for themselves primarily through feature films over the years. Among the titles that they own which they're considering for the small screen are mostly action franchises like Rambo and The Expendables, but he specifically notes that Hellboy is on their mind too.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO