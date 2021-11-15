ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and SALL4 and BMI-1 gene expression

By Hossam Hodeib
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSal-like protein 4 transcription factor (SALL4) and B cell-specific Moloney murine leukemia virus integration site 1 (BMI-1) gene were reported to cause treatment failure and relapse in several malignancies. We aimed to evaluate the prognostic value of SALL4 and BMI-1 in children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Methods. This...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Forensic significance of intracardiac heme oxygenase-1 expression in acute myocardial ischemia

Heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1), an inducible stress-response protein, exerts anti-oxidant and anti-apoptotic effects. However, its significance in forensic diagnosis of acute ischemic heart diseases (AIHD) such as myocardial infarction (MI) is still unknown. We examined the immunohistochemical expression of HO-1 in the heart samples to discuss their forensic significance to determine acute cardiac ischemia. The heart samples were obtained from 23 AIHD cases and 33 non-AIHD cases as controls. HO-1 positive signals in cardiomyocyte nuclear were detected in 78.2% of AIHD cases, however, that were detected in only 24.2% control cases with statistical difference between AIHD and non-AIHD groups. In contrast to HO-1 protein expression, there was no significant difference in the appearance of myoglobin pallor regions and leukocyte infiltration in the hearts between AIHD and non-AIHD groups. From the viewpoints of forensic pathology, intracardiac HO-1 expression would be considered a valuable marker to diagnose AIHD as the cause of death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Maternal nematode infection upregulates expression of Th2/Treg and diapedesis related genes in the neonatal brain

Intestinal nematode infections common during pregnancy have recently been shown to have impacts that extend to their uninfected offspring including altered brain gene expression. If maternal immune signals reach the neonatal brain, they might alter neuroimmune development. We explored expression of genes associated with four distinct types of T cells (Th1, Th2, Th17, Treg) and with leukocyte transendothelial migration and endocytosis transport across the blood"“brain barrier (BBB) in the postnatal brain of offspring of nematode-infected mice, through secondary analysis of a whole brain gene expression database. Th1/Th17 expression was lowered by maternal infection as evidenced by down-regulated expression of IL1Î², Th1 receptors and related proteins, and of IL22 and several Th17 genes associated withÂ immunopathology. In contrast, Th2/Treg related pathways were upregulated as shown by higher expression of IL4 and TGF-Î² family genes. Maternal infection also upregulated expression of pathways and integrin genes involved in transport of leukocytes in between endothelial cells but downregulated endosome vesicle formation related genes that are necessary for endocytosis of immunoglobulins across the BBB. Taken together, pup brain gene expression indicates that maternal nematode infection enhanced movement of leukocytes across the neonatal BBB and promoted a Th2/Treg environment that presumably minimizes the proinflammatory Th1 response in the pup brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TCP1 increases drug resistance in acute myeloid leukemia by suppressing autophagy via activating AKT/mTOR signaling

T-complex protein 1 (TCP1) is one of the subunits of chaperonin-containing T complex (CCT), which is involved in protein folding, cell proliferation, apoptosis, cell cycle regulation, and drug resistance. Investigations have demonstrated that TCP1 is a factor being responsible for drug resistance in breast and ovarian cancer. However, the TCP1 role in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) remains elusive. In the present study, we discovered that the TCP1 expression was elevated in AML patients and high TCP1 expression was associated with low complete response rate along with poor overall survival. TCP1 showed higher expression in the adriamycin-resistant leukemia cell line HL60/A and K562/A, comparing to their respective parent cells HL60 and K562 cells. TCP1 inhibition suppressed drug resistance in HL60/A and K562/A cells, whereas TCP1 overexpression in HL60 cells incremented drug resistance, both in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistic investigations revealed that TCP1 inhibited autophagy and adriamycin-induced cell apoptosis, and TCP1-mediated autophagy inhibition conferred resistance to adriamycin-induced cell apoptosis. Furthermore, TCP1 interacted with AKT and mTOR to activate AKT/mTOR signaling, which negatively regulates apoptosis and autophagy. Pharmacological inhibition of AKT/mTOR signal particularly activated autophagy and resensitized TCP1-overexpressing HL60 cells to adriamycin. These findings identify a novel role of TCP1 regarding drug resistance in AML, which advise a new strategy for overcoming drug resistance in AML through targeting TCP1/AKT/mTOR signaling pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

Diagnostic odyssey of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis in children

We aimed to determine whether acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) diagnosis in children is delayed, and if so, to identify the clinical risk factors of delayed diagnosis. Standardised data were collected from children with ADEM from 2003 to 2020. Overall diagnostic delay (time between symptom onset and ADEM diagnosis), physicians' delay (between the first medical visit and ADEM diagnosis), and patients' delay (between symptom onset and the first medical visit) were analysed. Thirty ADEM patients were identified, including 16 (54%) with neurological deficits at discharge. Overall, physicians', and patients' delays were 9 (interquartile range [IQR] 6"“20.5), 5.5 (IQR 3"“14), and 4 (IQR 2"“8) days, respectively. Overall delay was significantly associated with physicians' delay, but not with patients' delay. There were 61 misdiagnoses among 25 (83%) patients, while 5 (17%) were diagnosed correctly at the first visit. The misdiagnoses of common respiratory and gastrointestinal infection and aseptic meningitis were associated with overall and/or physicians' delay. Later onset of specific neurological features suggestive of ADEM was associated with all three diagnostic delays. A unique diagnostic odyssey exists in ADEM. Several clinical risk factors were associated with the diagnostic delay.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cancer drivers and clonal dynamics in acute lymphoblastic leukaemia subtypes

To obtain a comprehensive picture of composite genetic driver events and clonal dynamics in subtypes of paediatric acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) we analysed tumour-normal whole genome sequencing and expression data from 361 newly diagnosed patients. We report the identification of both structural drivers, as well as recurrent non-coding variation in promoters. Additionally we found the transcriptional profile of histone gene cluster 1 and CTCF altered tumours shared hallmarks of hyperdiploid ALL suggesting a 'hyperdiploid like' subtype. ALL subtypes are driven by distinct mutational processes with AID mutagenesis being confined to ETV6-RUNX1 tumours. Subclonality is a ubiquitous feature of ALL, consistent with Darwinian evolution driving selection and expansion of tumours. Driver mutations in B-cell developmental genes (IKZF1, PAX5, ZEB2) tend to be clonal and RAS/RTK mutations subclonal. In addition to identifying new avenues for therapeutic exploitation, this analysis highlights that targeted therapies should take into account composite mutational profile and clonality.
CANCER
Nature.com

Long-term results and GvHD after prophylactic and preemptive donor lymphocyte infusion after allogeneic stem cell transplantation for acute leukemia

We report on 318 patients with acute leukemia, receiving donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) in complete hematologic remission (CHR) after allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT). DLI were applied preemptively (preDLI) for minimal residual disease (MRD, n"‰="‰23) or mixed chimerism (MC, n"‰="‰169), or as prophylaxis in high-risk patients with complete chimerism and molecular remission (proDLI, n"‰="‰126). Median interval from alloSCT to DLI1 was 176 days, median follow-up was 7.0 years. Five-year cumulative relapse incidence (CRI), non-relapse mortality (NRM), leukemia-free and overall survival (LFS/OS) of the entire cohort were 29.1%, 12.7%, 58.2%, and 64.3%. Cumulative incidences of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) grade II"“IVÂ°/chronic GvHD were 11.9%/31%. Nineteen patients (6%) died from DLI-induced GvHD. Age â‰¥60 years (p"‰="‰0.046), advanced stage at transplantation (p"‰="‰0.003), shorter interval from transplantation (p"‰="‰0.018), and prior aGvHD â‰¥IIÂ° (p"‰="‰0.036) were risk factors for DLI-induced GvHD. GvHD did not influence CRI, but was associated with NRM and lower LFS/OS. Efficacy of preDLI was demonstrated by decreasing MRD/increasing blood counts in 71%, and increasing chimerism in 70%. Five-year OS after preDLI for MRD/MC was 51%/68% among responders, and 37% among non-responders. The study describes response and outcome of DLI in CHR and helps to identify candidates without increased risk of severe GvHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Discovery of putative tumor suppressors from CRISPR screens reveals rewired lipid metabolism in acute myeloid leukemia cells

CRISPR knockout fitness screens in cancer cell lines reveal many genes whose loss of function causes cell death or loss of fitness or, more rarely, the opposite phenotype of faster proliferation. Here we demonstrate a systematic approach to identify these proliferation suppressors, which are highly enriched for tumor suppressor genes, and define a network of 145 such genes in 22 modules. One module contains several elements of the glycerolipid biosynthesis pathway and operates exclusively in a subset of acute myeloid leukemia cell lines. The proliferation suppressor activity of genes involved in the synthesis of saturated fatty acids, coupled with a more severe loss of fitness phenotype for genes in the desaturation pathway, suggests that these cells operate at the limit of their carrying capacity for saturated fatty acids, which we confirm biochemically. Overexpression of this module is associated with a survival advantage in juvenile leukemias, suggesting a clinically relevant subtype.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: Nanoparticle T cell engagers for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

Oncotarget published "Nanoparticle T cell engagers for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia" which reported that Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the most common type of leukemia and has a 5-year survival rate of 25%. The standard-of-care for AML has not changed in the past few decades. Promising immunotherapy options...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) bone marrow biopsy

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a rare type of blood cancer that affects bone marrow and white blood cells. AML is a fast-growing, or acute, form of leukemia, which doctors diagnose using blood and bone marrow tests. There are different subtypes of AML that may require different treatments. A bone...
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting CD38 in acute myeloid leukemia interferes with leukemia trafficking and induces phagocytosis

Targeting the interaction between leukemic cells and the microenvironment is an appealing approach to enhance the therapeutic efficacy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AML infiltration induces a significant release of inflammatory cytokines in the human bone marrow niche which accelerates leukemogenesis. As the transmembrane glycoprotein CD38 has been shown to regulate cytokine release, we assessed the anti-leukemic potential of CD38 inhibition in AML. CD38 expression in AML cells proved to depend on microenvironmental cues and could be significantly enforced through addition of tretinoin. In fact, the anti-CD38 antibody daratumumab showed significant cytostatic efficacy in a 3D in vitro triple-culture model of AML, but with modest cell-autonomous cytotoxic activity and independent of CD38 expression level. In line with a predominantly microenvironment-mediated activity of daratumumab in AML, CD38 inhibition significantly induced antibody-dependent phagocytosis and showed interference with AML cell trafficking in vivo in a xenograft transplantation model, but overall lacked robust anti-leukemic effects.
CANCER
Nature.com

Intermediate-dose cytarabine or standard-dose cytarabine plus single-dose anthracycline as post-remission therapy in older patients with acute myeloid leukemia: impact on health care resource consumption and outcomes

The treatment of older patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) depends on their fitness. Fit patients receive an induction chemotherapy similar to that of younger patients to achieve complete remission (CR). In patients <60, post-remission treatment is based on repeated courses of intermediate- to high-dose cytarabine with or without allogeneic stem cell transplantation (SCT) according to relapse risk. For patients over 60, there is no consensus about such a strategy, and ELN recommendations suggest intermediate-dose cytarabine (IDAC) for 2"“3 cycles in favorable-risk genetics, i.e., 20% of patients. For the remaining 80%, the value of intermediate dose compared to lower-dose cytarabine has not been demonstrated to date, so there is no recommendation in this setting. Nevertheless, IDAC is routinely used, especially in patients selected for allogeneic SCT or as a standard comparator in clinical trials [1]. The IDAC regimen has been adapted to find a compromise between efficacy and toxicity from the results of the Cancer and Leukemia Group B (CALGB) phase 3 trial [2]. Various trials or retrospective studies compared intensive and nonintensive post-remission schedules but none with classical single agent IDAC consolidation [3,4,5,6,7]. In this bi-center retrospective study, we compared the efficacy, safety, and health care resource consumption of two post-remission schedules: IDAC as single agent versus standard-dose cytarabine and single-dose anthracycline (SDAC-IDA) in a large real-world cohort of AML patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

LILRB3 supports acute myeloid leukemia development and regulates T-cell antitumor immune responses through the TRAF2"“cFLIP"“NF-ÎºB signaling axis

Leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor B (LILRB), a family of immune checkpoint receptors, contributes to acute myeloid leukemia (AML) development, but the specific mechanisms triggered by activation or inhibition of these immune checkpoints in cancer is largely unknown. Here we demonstrate that the intracellular domain of LILRB3 is constitutively associated with the adaptor protein TRAF2. Activated LILRB3 in AML cells leads to recruitment of cFLIP and subsequent NF-ÎºB upregulation, resulting in enhanced leukemic cell survival and inhibition of T-cell-mediated anti-tumor activity. Hyperactivation of NF-ÎºB induces a negative regulatory feedback loop mediated by A20, which disrupts the interaction of LILRB3 and TRAF2; consequently the SHP-1/2-mediated inhibitory activity of LILRB3 becomes dominant. Finally, we show that blockade of LILRB3 signaling with antagonizing antibodies hampers AML progression. LILRB3 thus exerts context-dependent activating and inhibitory functions, and targeting LILRB3 may become a potential therapeutic strategy for AML treatment.
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

Drug Combination Helps Children with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia

A clinical trial has found that the combination of all-trans retinoic acid, which is a metabolite of vitamin A, and arsenic trioxide is highly effective in children with standard- and high-risk acute promyelocytic leukemia, or APL. Nearly all patients in the trial survived for two years without experiencing a relapse. None of the children with standard-risk APL required conventional chemotherapy, and those with high-risk APL received just four doses of the chemotherapy drug idarubicin (Idamycin PFS). The results of the trial, conducted by the Children’s Oncology Group and funded by the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, were published November 11, 2021, in JAMA Oncology.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genome-wide identification and expression analysis of sucrose nonfermenting-1-related protein kinase (SnRK) genes in Triticum aestivum in response to abiotic stress

The SnRK gene family is a key regulator that plays an important role in plant stress response by phosphorylating the target protein to regulate subsequent signaling pathways. This study was aimed to perform a genome-wide analysis of the SnRK gene family in wheat and the expression profiling of SnRKs in response to abiotic stresses. An in silico analysis identified 174 SnRK genes, which were then categorized into three subgroups (SnRK1/2/3) on the basis of phylogenetic analyses and domain types. The gene intron"“exon structure and protein-motif composition of SnRKs were similar within each subgroup but different amongst the groups. Gene duplication and synteny between the wheat and Arabidopsis genomes was also investigated in order to get insight into the evolutionary aspects of the TaSnRK family genes. The result of cis-acting element analysis showed that there were abundant stress- and hormone-related cis-elements in the promoter regions of 129 SnRK genes. Furthermore, quantitative real-time PCR data revealed that heat, salt and drought treatments enhanced TaSnRK2.11 expression, suggesting that it might be a candidate gene for abiotic stress tolerance. We also identified eight microRNAs targeting 16 TaSnRK genes which are playing important role across abiotic stresses and regulation in different pathways. These findings will aid in the functional characterization of TaSnRK genes for further research.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Bilateral medial medullary syndrome following anterior screw fixation of type 2 odontoid fracture, a case report of two patients

Medial medullary syndrome (MMS) has not been reported after anterior screw fixation of an odontoid type 2 fracture. We report on two cases who suffered from an unstable type 2 odontoid fracture following a skiing and a domestic fall accident. Prior to anterior screw fixation surgery both patients presented without neurologic deficits but postoperatively developed a bilateral MMS, including an incomplete tetraparesis, impaired sensation of position and movement as well as tactile discrimination and paralysis of the tongue muscle with deviation to the paralyzed side. MRI showed a typical heart-shaped ischaemic lesion in the medial medulla bilaterally. The search for aetiologic factors was uneventful in both patients except for severe atherosclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

METTL3-mediated N6-methyladenosine modification of DUSP5 mRNA promotes gallbladder-cancer progression

N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA methylation and its associated methyltransferase METTL3 play an important role in tumorigenesis of a series of tumors. However, dysregulation of METTL3 in gallbladder cancer (GBC) remains obscure. Here, we showed that upregulated METTL3 level predicted poor prognosis and correlated with increased lymphatic metastasis and high TNM stage. Functionally, we found that METTL3 could promote cell proliferation, invasion, and migration of GBC-SD and NOZ cells. Mechanistically, we revealed the METTL3-mediated m6A-modification profile in GBC cells and identified DUSP5 as the downstream gene of METTL3. METTL3 promoted the degradation of DUSP5 mRNA in a YTHDF2-dependent manner. Rescue assays showed that downregulation of DUSP5 could attenuate the knockdown METTL3-mediated inhibition of cell proliferation, invasion, and migration of GBC-SD and NOZ cells. Thus, our finding shows that elevated METTL3 expression contributes to tumor aggression in GBC, suggesting that METTL3 is a possible prognostic predictor and therapeutic target against GBC.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effectiveness and tolerability of radiotherapy for patients with indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma: a monocenter analysis

To analyze the effectiveness and toxicities of radiotherapy in indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (iNHL) patients treated in our institution. Patients with iNHL treated with radiotherapy between 1999 and 2016 were included. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints were local control (LC), overall survival (OS) and toxicities. PFS, LC, and OS were analyzed using Kaplan"“Meier method. Log-rank test was used to investigate the differences between subgroups. Cox proportional hazard model was used for univariate continuous analysis. Seventy-five patients were identified in our institutional database between 1999 and 2016. Fifty-eight (77.3%) had stage I after Ann-Arbor and 17 patients (22.7%) had stage II. The median follow-up was 87Â months (95% CI 72"“102Â months). Median single dose per fraction was 2.0Â Gy (range 1.5"“2Â Gy) and median total dose was 30.6Â Gy (range 16"“45Â Gy). Radiotherapy was performed in 2D (n"‰="‰10; 13.3%), 3D (n"‰="‰63; 84.0%) and VMAT (n"‰="‰2; 2.7%) techniques, respectively. The median PFS was 14.0Â years (95% CI 8.3"“19.7Â years). The estimated PFS after 5 and 10Â years were 73.0% and 65.5% in Kaplan"“Meier analysis, respectively. The 5- and 10-year LC were 94.9% and 92.3%, respectively. The 5- and 10-year OS were 88.6% and 73.9%. In univariate analyses of PFS, younger patients (â‰¤"‰60Â years old) had significantly superior PFS to those older than 60Â years old (5-year PFS 81.9% vs. 65.1%, p"‰="‰0.021). Dose escalation"‰>"‰36.0Â Gy had no prognostic influence in term of PFS (p"‰="‰0.425). Extranodal involvement, stage and histology had no prognostic impact on PFS. Depending on the site of lymphomas, the most common acute side effects were: dermatitis CTCAEÂ° I"“II (8.0%), xerostomia CTCÂ° I (8.0%), cataract CTCÂ° I (12.0%) and dry eyes CTCÂ° I"“II (14.6%). No adverse event CTCÂ° III was reported. Most acute side effects recovered at 3 to 6Â months after radiotherapy except for CTCÂ° I cataract and xerostomia. Local Radiotherapy was highly effective for treatment of early stage iNHL with no serious side effects in our cohort. The most acute CTCAEÂ° I"“II side effects recovered 3 to 6Â months later. Technique advances seem to have further improved effectiveness and tolerability of radiotherapy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma: genetic insights into a lung cancer entity with distinct clinical behavior and genomic features

Invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma (IMA) is defined by the WHO classification as a primary lung adenocarcinoma with tumor cells showing goblet cell- or columnar cell-morphology (Fig.Â 1) with abundant intracytoplasmic mucin1. Due to its distinctive clinical features, i.e., peripheral location and a high frequency of multifocal, multilobular, and bilateral occurrence it has been defined as a distinctive entity with dismal outcome for many years and formerly been referred to as mucinous bronchioloalveolar carcinoma. Previous studies provided evidence for molecular features distinct from non-mucinous adenocarcinomas, with frequent KRAS mutations resembling RAS alterations in gastrointestinal tumors and oncogenic fusions in KRAS wild-type IMAs, as well as distinct clinical characteristics such as predominant recurrences in the lungs and a more aggressive phenotype for NRG1-rearranged tumors2,3.
CANCER
Nature.com

Enteropathogenic infections modulate intestinal serotonin transporter (SERT) function by activating Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR-2) in Crohn's disease

Serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine [5-HT]) is an intestinal neuromodulator that regulates several essential enteric physiological functions such as absorption or secretion of fluids, and peristaltic reflexes. Availability of the intestinal 5-HT is dependent on serotonin transporter (SERT), which uptakes 5-HT and facilitates its degradation. Interestingly, Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR-2) is co-localized with 5-HT, which suggests a possible impact of neuroendocrine cells in the inflammatory response through TLR-2 activation. Serum 5-HT levels were measured in 80 Crohn's disease (CD) patients and 40 healthy control subjects. Additionally, fully differentiated Caco-2 monolayers were infected with Mycobacteria paratuberculosis (MAP), L. monocytogenes, or M. smegmatis in the presence of exogenous 5-HT at different concentrations. Cells were subsequently harvested and used for measuring SERT activity, RNA isolation followed by RT-PCR, protein quantification, and tissue damage markers (DHE, LDH, GSH and MDA). TLR-2 intracellular signaling pathways were assessed by pre-incubating Caco-2 monolayers with selective blockers of ERK, cAMP/PKA, p38 MAPK, and 5-HT3 receptors. MAP-infected CD patients (N"‰="‰40) had higher serum 5-HT levels (462.95"‰Â±"‰8.55Â ng/mL, N"‰="‰40) than those without MAP infection (385.33"‰Â±"‰10.3Â ng/mL, N"‰="‰40). TLR-2 activation by enteropathogenic bacteria inhibited SERT activity in the presence of exogenous 5-HT by up to 50%. These effects were increasing gradually over 72Â h, and MAP infection had the greatest effect on SERT inhibition when cells were exposed to 5-HT in a concentration dependent manner. Additionally, inhibition of SERT activity was accompanied with higher levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNF-Î±, IL-6, IL-8) and oxidative stress markers (DHE, LDH and MDA), whereas SERT expression and protein level were downregulated. Consequently, inhibition of TLR-2 and p38 MAPK signaling or blocking 5-HT3 receptors restored SERT activity and reduced the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, as reflected by the downregulation of oxidative stress and tissue damage markers. The involvement of TLR-2 in the intestinal pathology might be concluded not only from its innate immune role, but also from its effect on modulating the intestinal serotonergic response. Ultimately, regulating the intestinal serotonergic system can be therapeutically exploited to mitigate other enteropathogenic infections, which will help in understanding the gut-microbiome-brain connection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

