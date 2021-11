A prominent House Democrat and potential Senate candidate is urging the Pentagon to revoke former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn’s military pension because of the retired army general’s role in former president Donald Trump’s effort to overturn results of the 2020 election.“I write to draw your attention to the seditious actions taken by retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn... and to ask that he be held accountable by the Department of Defense (DoD) and stripped of any military benefits he receives due to his encouragement of and involvement in violent attempts to overturn our democratic process,” Representative Ruben Gallego...

