Florida PBA Backs Ron DeSantis for Reelection

By Florida Daily
 3 days ago
After announcing the filing of his campaign committee earlier in the week, Gov. Ron DeSantis received the first endorsement of his 2022 gubernatorial reelection campaign from the Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

“Every day, members of law enforcement say goodbye to their families and walk out the door knowing there’s no guarantee they’ll make it home,” said DeSantis. “From day one of my administration, I promised to always Back the Blue and I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Florida’s law enforcement.

“Unlike many of the liberal cities and states across America that shame police, we’ve created an environment in Florida that supports the women and men who keep our communities safe. From $1,000 bonus checks to banning sanctuary cities and signing the strongest anti-rioting legislation in the country, I have been a fierce advocate for Florida’s police officers. I will continue to stand up for the men and women who risk their lives daily keeping Floridians safe,” DeSantis added.

The governor’s campaign showcased his record on crime on Friday.

“To aid law enforcement and combat crime, Governor DeSantis banned sanctuary cities and has sued the Biden administration over their open borders policies. In recognition of the dedication to service by Florida’s first responders, Governor DeSantis distributed $1,000 bonus checks to over 105,000 sworn law enforcement officers and other first responders. For the upcoming legislative session, the Governor has also proposed $5,000 signing bonuses for new officers, creating an academy scholarship program, and supporting the recruitment of out of state officers,” the DeSantis campaign noted. “In response to lawlessness and unrest in other states, Governor DeSantis signed the ‘Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act,’ which creates new criminal penalties for violent assemblies, obstructing roadways, toppling monuments, harassment in public accommodation areas like restaurants, and RICO liability for organizers or funders of disorderly assembly. It also increases mandatory minimum sentences and provides protections against localities defunding the police.”

“We proudly endorse Governor Ron DeSantis for reelection,” said PBA President John Kazanjian. “He insists that the men and women of law enforcement and corrections be treated with the utmost respect. His ‘Law and Order’ agenda continues to support and defend the citizens of our state amid the vicious attacks against the law enforcement community by the radical segments of our society. We know that he will protect law enforcement officers from the threat of the ‘Defund the Police’ movement, while also creating an environment that recruits and retains the best and brightest sworn law enforcement officers our country as to offer. We have his back and we know he has ours.”

The Florida Police Benevolent Association is a statewide police union comprised of over 30,000 members. Officially established in 1972, members of the Florida PBA include certified law enforcement officers and corrections officers.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, are running for the Democratic nomination to challenge DeSantis next year.

Tammie
2d ago

I will be happy when he get out of the Governor office. this man only care about him and his kind no one else matters to him. be gone Deathsantis.

Noneofyourbeeswax
2d ago

Only people that will give him any endorsements are Trumps Friends.They have to support little Trump.

Wolfie Gonyea
2d ago

DeSantis only cares about you if you have wealth. The rest of the people don't count to him.

