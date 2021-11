The Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have met so frequently in the early part of the schedule that it almost seems like a playoff series, with a third meeting set to go down Tuesday in L.A. After the Trail Blazers were walloped 116-86 at Los Angeles on Oct. 25, they got their revenge in a 111-92 victory over the Clippers at home four days later. The Trail Blazers earned a 105-90 victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, while the Clippers put together a wild fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 120-106 at home Sunday.

