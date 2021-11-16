Bills backups A.J. Klein and Efe Obada shined in latest win

The Bills originally kept five defensive tackles and five defensive ends and typically only activate four of each for games.

Obada was pressed into service Sunday because the last-minute COVID-19 diagnosis of Star Lotulelei forced the team to place him on the COVID reserve list and go with an extra defensive end in the wake of also losing Justin Zimmer to a season-ending knee injury.

Before Sunday, Obada had been inactive for all but two games.

Obada's hit on Jets quarterback Mike White forced the first of four interceptions. He later added the Bills' only sack of White.

"It's a challenge, it's a conversation we have each week trying to decide, based on the numbers, who's going to dress, who's going to be down," Frazier said, "because we really feel like each one of those guys ... are capable of playing. Those weeks when [Obada] was down, it's just been a numbers game with the tackles or the defensive ends. It's not that we don't think he's capable.

"And the same is true when some other guys weren't able to be up. So it's a challenge for sure as we're discussing and trying to figure out which eight guys can be up or sometimes which nine guys can be up because we have such good depth. It's a good problem to have."

