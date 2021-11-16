Scammers posing as police using spoofed MSP phone numbers

(WWJ) -- Officials are warning Michiganders of scammers who are spoofing Michigan State Police phone numbers and asking residents for money.

MSP says the scam callers are using the spoofed phone numbers to pose as troopers and that they are conducting an investigation, before asking for money to avoid arrest or other legal trouble.

The phone numbers show up as Michigan State Police numbers on caller ID.

Though MSP says they may contact residents over the phone, they or any other law enforcement agencies will never ask for money over the phone. They will also always identify themselves by their rank and name, and provide a badge number upon request.

MSP also says all bond payments are made in-person with a uniformed member at the post, on the road or in court.

Officials are reminding the public that they’ll never ask for payment in the form of gift cards or through a third-party money transfer service including, but not limited to, PayPal, Venmo, Western Union, MoneyGram, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Cash App.

If you get a phone call that appears to be from the MSP and the caller is asking for money to be sent, personal information such as a social security number, or otherwise appears suspicious, you should end the call and notify authorities.

Any spoofed calls can be reported to the MSP Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or 248-584-5740.