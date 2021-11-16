This Is How The Lucid Air Became Motortrend's Car Of The Year 2022

The all-American road trip is the last bastion of the internal combustion engine. While electric cars are seen as a valid solution for inner-city driving, taking one across the country is not something many would try, for two main reasons. First, there’s the range. Most electric vehicles give a range of figures of anywhere from 200 to 300 miles, and while that’s enough to get you between most cities in the UK, it won’t even get you out of most states in America. Then there’s the charging. Are there enough stations to keep your EV charged up on those longer journeys, or do you run out of options once you leave the safety of the city?

