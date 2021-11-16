ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Is How The Lucid Air Became Motortrend's Car Of The Year 2022

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a very good day for Lucid. Hot on the heels of delivering another two dozen Air EVs to customers around the US over the weekend the Californian startup announced that its debut sedan had been named Motortrend's Car of the Year for 2022. Here's everything the judges praised it...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

I took a Kia electric car on a 2,000-mile road trip and here's what I learned

The all-American road trip is the last bastion of the internal combustion engine. While electric cars are seen as a valid solution for inner-city driving, taking one across the country is not something many would try, for two main reasons. First, there’s the range. Most electric vehicles give a range of figures of anywhere from 200 to 300 miles, and while that’s enough to get you between most cities in the UK, it won’t even get you out of most states in America. Then there’s the charging. Are there enough stations to keep your EV charged up on those longer journeys, or do you run out of options once you leave the safety of the city?
CARS
torquenews.com

Lucid Owner's Video Shows Just How Fast the Air Sedan Can Charge

In this news report look how fast Lucid Air can charge and that's not even the fastest it's capable of charging!. This tweet and the video it contains comes to us from Twitter user and Lucid Air Dream Edition owner Tesla2Lucid, who was one of the first customers to take delivery of his new luxury EV at October's Lucid Rally. It shows just how fast the Air can take on charge, bearing in mind that this isn't even its maximum charging speed.
TECHNOLOGY
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
Motor1.com

Driven! Tesla Model S Plaid, Lucid Air, Rivian, Mustang Mach-E: RAC #45

It's podcast time, and folks, the electric episode you've been asking for is finally here. We aren't just talking about EV stats, either. Individually, relatively few people have driven the Tesla Model S Plaid, the Rivian R1T, the Lucid Air, the GMC Hummer, or the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Combined, there are just a handful of people in the entire world that have driven them all.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Of The Year#Lucid Air#The Cars#Californian#Mercedes#Eqs#Coty#Red Bull Formula
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Appears At An Auto Show And Attracts Tons Of Attention

One of the first Lucid Air Dream Edition cars was recently seen at an auto show and attracted a lot of attention among the car enthusiasts. As we can see, despite many interesting, old, quick or special vehicles, people were very interested and intrigued by the futuristic-looking, all-electric luxury flagship.
CARS
torquenews.com

Solar Panels Soon To Be Available For Tesla Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck

As we discussed in many articles before, solar roofs for any Tesla model could be a very interesting option. Now they will be readily available as solar kits from EVSolar Kits (@EvSolarKits), as per their Indiegogo campaign: they claim their solar charging kits can end range anxiety by providing up to 150 miles of range over 2 days.
CARS
torquenews.com

New Car Reliability Will Drop For These Models Reports Think Tank

Here’s the latest on why you might be better off buying a 2019 model car over a 2020 model and the reason why some of today’s newest car models are predicted to wind up in garages for repair more often than ever before. New Problems With New Cars. Earlier we...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Watch A Recap Of The Lucid Air Dream Edition Delivery Event

Lucid celebrates the milestone of delivering first Lucid Air cars to customers on October 30, 2021 with an interesting official video recap of the event. At first, the company delivered a bunch of limited Lucid Air Dream Edition cars (only 520 will be produced and sold and all are reserved).
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Amazes With 360-Degree Aerial View

One of the first owners of the Lucid Air Dream Edition - Tesla2Lucid - has recently shared an interesting video with a 360° camera view (an aerial view) of the car on the infotainment system. Manufacturers more and more often add an aerial view to their system to increase safety...
ELECTRONICS
torquenews.com

Good News for Tesla: New Material Allows EV Batteries To Charge 10 Times Faster

Fast charging capability of energy storage devices is essential, for Tesla and other automakers, regarding vehicle and power grid applications. Faster charging and discharging, or higher energy density leading to more compact and lighter batteries - there is often a kind of 'balance' between the two. Not all cars or batteries are ready for this, which is why new materials are being sought all over the world.
CARS
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Convinces Journalist EV Adoption Is Coming Quickly

Richard Truett, a journalist covering technology for Automotive News, was lucky to drive three new or upcoming EVs over the past few weeks. However, it was after his first drive of the Lucid Air that he wrote an article admitting that EV adoption is going to happen much quicker than "skeptics and analysts" are predicting.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Charges At Only 20 kW At 80% SOC?

A photo of a Lucid Air that is charging at an Electrify America station would be nothing special, if not for this little detail. If we look carefully at the dashboard, we can see the info about 20 kW charging power at 80% state-of-charge (SOC). Well, that is a surprising...
ELECTRONICS
torquenews.com

More Lucid Airs Are Being Shipped Out To Customers This Weekend

With two weeks passed since Lucid made its first customer deliveries at the inaugural Lucid Rally the company is gearing up to ship out more Air sedans this weekend. As this tweet from Bear's Workshop shows, there are at least 22 Air sedans sitting outside Lucid's Casa Grande factory wearing the protective white covers that we saw on the first cars the company shipped out.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Lucid Air's Control Systems Are Beautiful And Simple To Use

It's all well and good to build an EV with a mammoth 520-mile range, but if it's a pain to use then customers are going to stray. No such problem exists for Lucid, it would appear, as the systems that let drivers and passengers interact with the Air have been designed to combine familiarity and cutting-edge technology. Plus it's got buttons.
ELECTRONICS
Investor's Business Daily

Lucid Earnings On Tap With Lucid Air EV Deliveries In Focus

Lucid Motors (LCID) gears to make its first earnings report since it started Lucid Air electric-car deliveries in late October. The white-hot EV stock and emerging Tesla (TSLA) rival may offer an update on Lucid Air deliveries. It may also update investors on production and delivery targets, with new competitor Rivian Automotive (RIVN) on its heels.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Add new comment

More Lucid Airs Are Being Shipped Out To Customers This Weekend. With two weeks passed since Lucid made its first customer deliveries at the inaugural Lucid Rally the company is gearing up to ship out more Air sedans this weekend. As this tweet from Bear's Workshop shows, there are at...
CARS
torquenews.com

Rivian vs Lucid: The Potential In The Long Term

Who has more potential long term out of these two: Lucid or Rivian?. Until recently the major story, when it came to electric cars, was about Tesla. Suddenly, the narrative is changing and it's now Rivian vs Lucid Motors. Which of these do you think has the bigger potential in the long term? I asked this question at Torque News Youtube channel and got some very interesting answers, that I would like to share with you below.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lucid Air: Take a Deep Dive Into the Stunning EV’s Powertrain Tech

Everybody is enthralled with the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition P's big number of 1,111 horsepower. But there are smaller numbers that point the way forward toward mass electrification: 3.9 horsepower per pound and 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour. The first represents the Dream P's drive unit (motor, reduction gear, and integrated power inverter), which produces 670 peak hp and weighs 163 pounds, for roughly triple the power density Tesla achieves. The latter represents the range the Lucid Air Dream Edition R gets from its 113-kWh battery pack. These mass-reduction and efficiency measures are just the tip of Lucid's (slower-melting) efficiency iceberg. Imagine how small and light a 200-hp version of this motor would be, and how many fewer kilowatt-hours of battery you'd need for a smaller, lighter, 300-mile family car that achieves 5 or 6 miles/kWh? That's where this tech is headed.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lucid Air Chassis Tech Deep Dive: If Lotus Made an Electric S-Class

As a Lotus alum, Lucid Motors CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson wanted his Lucid Air electric luxury sedan to at least invoke the feeling of nimbleness and linearity of responses to control inputs without latency or phase lags that the iconic Lotus cars are known for. Of course, the EV's ambitious 500-mile range target posed numerous problems for this, starting with battery weight. Fat, sticky, range-killing tires were off the table, as were aggressive aerodynamic downforce aids. Another competing goal was Mercedes S-Class ride quality and interior sound levels. So the practical target was to make the car as playful and fun to drive as possible given its necessarily higher weight and lower ultimate grip levels.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy