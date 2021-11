Friends Zeke Wolfskehl, left, and Bob TenEyck, both of Groton Long Point, kayak in the Fishers Island Sound along the point on Monday. “As long as you’re dressed right this is one of the best times of year to drag a boat down to the water,” said TenEyck. He said they even got a horn honk from a passing train, something he said rarely happens. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

