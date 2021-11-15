Man Takes Fatal Leap From NJ Turnpike: Police

A 33-year-old man leapt to his death from a New Jersey Turnpike overpass in Newark Monday morning, authorities said.

Alain Lopez-Dorado, of Union, jumped off of the Interchange 14 overpass around 8:40 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said. He apparently landed on Delancy Street, developing reports say.

Lopez-Dorado was transported by EMS to the University Hospital where he died, Slota said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

