The Blue Oval’s 2021 Ford Bronco parts catalog went live back in May with over 200 accessories for the reborn SUV, but that was only just the beginning. In the months since, we’ve seen a number of new parts and accessories added to the Ford Bronco catalog, a well as various other FoMoCo models, while Ford has also collaborated with aftermarket companies including RTR Vehicles, ARB 4×4 Accessories, and 4 Wheel Parts to expand the number of Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport parts and accessories available for customers. Ford accessory sales jumped 23 percent in Q2, so this rapid expansion makes sense. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the Ford Performance catalog will be expanding even further with the addition of select Method Wheels.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO