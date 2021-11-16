ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The word with Brendan Franke: The 'pretty unique story' of how the Gretna grad became NU's kickoff specialist

By Lincoln Journal Star
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gretna#Kickoff Specialist#American Football#Nu#Husker
Digital Courier

Former Cav named SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week

CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina second-year freshman and former East Rutherford Cavalier, Calvin Jones was recently named the Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week presented by GEICO for all games played on Nov. 13 as the league announced its weekly award winners on Monday. Jones was also an honorable mention for the Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week honors announced Monday afternoon.
CULLOWHEE, NC
Digital Courier

Four downs: Montana State seeking to earn Big Sky title with win over rival Montana

A conference championship, a top seed in the postseason and continued success in one of the most storied rivalries in the country is at stake for Montana State. The No. 3-ranked Bobcats (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) have won nine consecutive games and are undefeated against FCS opponents. First-year head coach Brent Vigen and MSU’s players are especially eager for their final matchup of the regular season.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Courier

Before dental school, Missoula's Byron Rollins hopes to help Montana State extend 'Cat-Griz win streak

Byron Rollins is excited for this year’s ‘Cat-Griz game, and not just because he’s a Montana State player who was denied a chance to play in it last year. Rollins grew up in Missoula and graduated from Missoula Sentinel, so many of his friends and family members will attend the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The junior has been an important defensive lineman for MSU as well.
MISSOULA, MT
Digital Courier

MSU, UM facilities upgrades harken to when Brawl was a Cold War in every way

Whenever I pass the gleaming new football facilities adjoining Bobcat Stadium, my mind inevitably harkens to another era in Montana, back to the coldest day — more teeth-chattering, even, than a minus-47 Iditarod bush-plane pit stop at Cripple, Alaska — I can ever remember. The most dominant structure on Bozeman’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Digital Courier

Life in the Red Podcast: Sizing up Scott Frost's search for a new OC and three other assistants and a spirited hoops conversation after NU's loss to Creighton

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the timeline and potential complications for finding an offensive coordinator and three other assistant coaches and break down Nebraska's challenge this weekend at Wisconsin. Then the conversation turns to hoops and where Fred Hoiberg's program stands after a 1-2 start and Tuesday night loss to Creighton.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Digital Courier

For Krys Barnes, consistency, even-keeled personality lead to success, respect on Packers defense

GREEN BAY — Krys Barnes had every right to be mad. And motivated. The Green Bay Packers second-year inside linebacker had done absolutely everything he’d been asked to do. He played in preseason games when every other presumed starter got to take the day off and hang out on the sideline in t-shirts and shorts. He ceded the defensive play-calling duties to veteran De’Vondre Campbell when the regular-season commenced, even though being the signal-caller had been a pride point for him. He enthusiastically did his thankless, no-glory job as a mass-tackler on a defense that, especially amid all its injuries, needed a glue guy to hold it all together.
NFL
Digital Courier

Red Zone podcast: Nebraska breakdown, super seniors moments and picks

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin break down the Badgers' matchup with Nebraska, share their thoughts on the best moments of UW's six super seniors' careers, and make Big Ten picks. Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com. Thank you...
NEBRASKA STATE
Digital Courier

TJCA’s Twitty named to NC Shrine Bowl team

AVONDALE — Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy wide receiver Dakota Twitty has been selected to be on the North Carolina Shrine Bowl roster. Twitty, a senior, is the first player in school history to be selected for the Shrine Bowl. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for...
FOOTBALL
Digital Courier

Missouri swim and dive in first place after first day of Mizzou Invite

Missouri’s men’s and women’s swim and dive teams treated a packed home crowd to a dominating set of performances Wednesday. For the Tigers’ first day of the Mizzou Invite, both teams won a combined eight of the day’s 10 swimming events, finishing in first place with a score of 429.5, followed by Nebraska at a distant 244 points.
MISSOURI STATE
Digital Courier

SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck named GPAC Offensive Player of the Year

SIOUX CITY — For the ninth time since 2010, Morningside University claimed some special awards concerning the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference postseason honors. Senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year, and head coach Steve Ryan, in the wake of the program’s 11th straight league title, picked up Coach of the Year accolades.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy