ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China’s crackdown aims to reorient its tech sector—but it will come at a cost

By Bert Hofman
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHRxk_0cxlAbay00
China wants to shift its tech sector away from the consumer internet and toward “hard tech,” argues professor Bert Hofman. Yet these efforts may undermine the entrepreneurial energy that makes China’s tech sector so dynamic. Qilai Shen—Bloomberg/Getty Images

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox.

One year ago, on Nov. 3, 2020, China’s regulators pulled the plug on what was supposed to become the largest IPO of all time: Ant Group, valued at U.S.$37 billion back then. The regulatory storm in the year that followed has cost investors in China’s internet companies a fortune, triggered a debate over whether China was still investable, and even whether it is undergoing a new “Cultural Revolution.”

The debate took on such intensity that President Xi Jinping saw the need to confirm his support for the market by opening a new stock exchange in Beijing. Vice Premier Liu He, in charge of the economy, also assured Xinhua, the state-owned news agency, that China still likes the market and private enterprise.

Even if he’s not pursuing a new Cultural Revolution, Xi is rewriting China’s social contract. Since 1978, China has been living with an awkward compromise between Marxist ideology and an increasingly market-driven economy. Xi knows that his China dream of national rejuvenation needs growth, which increasingly has to come from innovation and productivity, something the market delivers better than China’s state-owned enterprises.

Yet it is clear this market will be different from before. Xi’s first economic program in 2013 stated that “the market should determine the allocation of production resources” but also that “the main responsibility and role of the government is to maintain the stability of the macroeconomy…and intervene in situations where market failure occurs.” But that intervention risks undercutting the entrepreneurial energy that propelled China’s tech sector to its recent apex.

The 14th Five-Year Plan, released last spring, was more specific about the sectors to be regulated, contained, or cracked down on: the platform economy, after-school tutoring, labor dispatch, illegal financial activities, speculative demand for property, income derived from monopoly, and energy-intensive and high-emission projects.

Never miss a story about China

We saw what this meant over the summer of 2021.

The regulatory crackdown is, in part, motivated by the government’s desire for a different kind of technology. Rather than the consumer-focused tech in which the Alibabas, Tencents, and Meituans of the world excel, Beijing wants more hard tech, such as semiconductors, new materials, new energy, and aeronautics. ”Xi doesn’t care whether people can have their meals delivered 14% faster or if it is 7% easier to hail a car,” Jude Blanchette of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank, said in an interview with Goldman Sachs. “So, he’s more than happy to see capital steered away from those sectors and towards areas that he views as providing the foundation for China’s future.”

Local innovation will be more important than ever, given that the Biden administration, like Trump’s, seems set on controlling exports of sensitive technology. China now matches the EU in research and development spending as a proportion of GDP, and “government guided” investment funds now amount to 10% of GDP.

China is steadily rising in the rankings of patents and scientific publications. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Global Innovation Index, which aims to measure a country’s overall innovation capabilities, currently ranks China No. 12 out of 132 countries, up from No. 29 out of 125 a decade ago.

Yet China continues to lag in basic research and technology. China spends relatively little on basic research, only 0.13% of GDP according to the OECD, less than half of that of the U.S. and only a third of Korea’s. And according to WIPO, China’s ranking when it comes to institutions for R&D is still relatively low at 61, though China’s most recent Five-Year Plan is trying to improve both.

China’s past innovation policies have delivered mixed results. Take semiconductors: Chips have been a priority for decades, yet China still has to import the more sophisticated ones. In part, this is because China’s billions are spread too thin, as each province wants to become the top producer. Each competes for the same scarce resources.

Technology is not just a sophisticated game, but also a long one that requires international cooperation. China may be a big country, but it remains to be seen whether indigenous innovation can be a substitute for the international talent and cooperation that other countries can bring to bear.

Nor is it clear that a more regulated socialist market economy can deliver the needed incentives for innovation. China needs entrepreneurs to boost productivity and strive for innovation and, indeed, finance it: Huawei, Alibaba, and Tencent, all private companies, are China’s top three spenders on R&D. There is no lack of entrepreneurial talent in China, but limiting the upside too much, and in an unpredictable manner, is hardly a recipe for growth.

To become billionaires, entrepreneurs have created whole new industries in China, created access to credit and payment services for those who had never seen a bank from the inside, and sparked millions of entrepreneurs in rural areas through e-commerce. And by doing so they have been a big part of China’s success in economic growth and poverty reduction.

China’s expanding R&D budgets and growing ranks of STEM Ph.D.s all but assures that the country will develop more cutting-edge technologies in its research labs. But it takes entrepreneurs to turn these technologies into applications that yield the productivity gains that will drive China’s future growth.

Beijing may believe it can drive its tech sector to focus on its strategic priorities. But it may end up discouraging the entrepreneurs it needs from being able to rise to that challenge.

Bert Hofman is director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore. He is editor of the recent book Innovation and China’s Global Emergence (NUS Press 2021) together with Erik Baark and Jiwei Qian.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China watered down the COP26 pledge to eliminate coal. Days later it reported record coal production

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported Monday that coal output at the country’s mines hit its greatest volume since 2015 in October, only days after Beijing watered down the language of the COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact so that the final communique pledged to “phase down” rather than “phase out” coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

In Biden-Xi meeting, China dangles a big carrot in front of U.S. business

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
NBC News

Philippines tells China to 'back off' after South China Sea standoff

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday condemned "in strongest terms" the actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed towards a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said no one was hurt during Tuesday's...
POLITICS
wallstreetwindow.com

Will China Pop the Global Everything Bubble? Yes – Charles Hugh Smith

The line of dominoes that is already toppling extends around the entire global economy and financial system. Plan accordingly. That China faces structural problems is well-recognized. The list of articles in the August issue of Foreign Affairs dedicated to China reflects this:. Xi’s Gamble: the Race to Consolidate Power and...
ECONOMY
CNN

China's top chipmaker just lost a quarter of its board overnight

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's leading chipmaker is going through another massive leadership shake-up. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) announced a wave of resignations in stock exchange filings Thursday evening. As many as four directors stepped down effective immediately, including Vice Chairman Chiang Shang-yi, who had joined the company just barely a year ago from Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tech#Gdp#Economy#Eastworld#Ant Group#Xinhua#Marxist#Labor Dispatch
CNN

China's tech crackdown hit SoftBank like a 'big winter snowstorm'

New Delhi (CNN Business) — SoftBank is stuck in a "big winter snowstorm," founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said Monday, after a sweeping tech crackdown in China battered some of the Japanese company's key investments. SoftBank on Monday posted a loss of 397 billion yen ($3.5 billion) for the July-to-September...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's debt increasing, financial system struggle to manage burden: US commission

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): In the wake of Beijing's stimulus-led recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, China's debt burden has further increased, stressing a financial system still struggling to manage an unprecedented debt expansion following the 2008 global financial crisis, US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) said in its 2021 Annual report to Congress on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
protocol.com

China’s plan to leapfrog foreign chipmakers: Wave goodbye to silicon

A new concept is on the lips of everyone in China's semiconductor industry: the "Post-Moore's Law Era." It's a term that conveys not frustration, but rather hope for China's ability to someday surpass the West's indigenous chip capacity. Since its initial mention by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at a...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

Italian firm eyes rapid growth in China's renewable energy sector

ROME, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's renewable energy sector is the largest, and one of the fastest-growing in the world, and Italy's Delta OHM will be helping to boost its efficiency after attending the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. Delta OHM is based...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theblockcrypto.com

English training firm ventures into Bitcoin mining amid China's tutoring crackdown

Meten EdtechX, a China-based and Nasdaq-listed English language training firm, has ventured into the Bitcoin mining space as China cracks down on the private tutoring business. Meten, which went public in March 2020 through a SPAC deal, first said in September that it plans to get into cryptocurrency mining to...
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Tencent is affected by China’s Gaming Crackdown, witness slow profit growth

Tencent Chinese gaming and social media giant has posted its quarterly profit growth. This is the company’s slowest quarterly profit growth in two years. China's largest company was hit by the new rules by the Chinese regulators, regarding the amount of time minors spend on gaming. Highlights. • Tencent experiences...
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

China's business crackdown isn't scaring away big investors

"I can't and won't quit China." That was a prominent U.S. growth equity investor, when I asked if Beijing's business crackdown was causing him to reconsider his firm's China strategy. Driving the news: It's the same message I've heard repeatedly over the past 24 hours, albeit not usually so pithy....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

China's Tech Crackdown Dampens Tencent's Growth In Q3, Misses Consensus

Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 13% year-on-year to 142.4 billion yuan ($22.3 billion), missing the consensus of 145.4 billion yuan. Revenues from VAS increased by 8% Y/Y to 75.2 billion yuan, and Online Advertising increased by 5% Y/Y to 22.5 billion yuan. Revenues from...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

China’s Real Estate Sector Rallies on Hopes of Policy Easing

Chinese developers could be getting a giant boon from the central bank as defaults continue for smaller companies and Evergrande once again narrowly misses default with a last-minute bond payment. Stocks and bonds in the sector are climbing as a result, reports the Wall Street Journal. Chinese regulators are looking...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Fortune

59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy