‘NCIS’: What Do You Think of the New Team So Far? (POLL)

The story of How I Met Your Father is about to get underway.
Hulu announced Wednesday that the How I Met Your Mother offshoot is set to premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with its first two episodes. The remaining eight episodes will unspool weekly.
The big announcement was made by the cast of HIMYF — which consists of Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma — in the above video, which borrows a few signature Barney Stinson catchphrases to tee up the premiere date news.
As previously reported, HIMYF takes place in the near future, as Sophie (Duff) tells...
