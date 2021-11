During a lecture last Thursday at Albright College, James A. Grymes, author of the book “Violins of Hope,” recalled a dinner he had in Israel with Amnon Weinstein. Weinstein restored the violins that Grymes wanted to write about, historic violins connected to the Holocaust and Jewish life in Europe. Weinstein was curious that Grymes wanted to write about the subject, despite not being Jewish. Grymes responded that the stories of the violins were not Jewish or gentile, but of interest to all of humanity.

READING, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO