ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox exclusivity should not be a penalty for another platform

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt E3 2018, Bethesda The Elder Scrolls VI announced. Since then, on the one hand, Skyrim has appeared a few times, on the other, Bethesda has been bought by Microsoft. The Elder Scrolls VI will most likely be released for PCs...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Leaked Xbox Series X Exclusive May Make PS3 Fans Jealous

A new, upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive game has leaked, courtesy of a prominent Xbox insider, and it's almost definitely going to make some hardcore PlayStation fans who were around for the PS3 jealous. According to a new report, collaborated by additive reports, Xbox and Stoic Studio are working on an Xbox console exclusive. Consisting of former BioWare developers, Stoic Studio has shipped three games to date: The Banner Saga, The Banner Saga 2, and The Banner Saga 3. While the trilogy failed to generate huge commercial success, it was critically acclaimed and each game is held amongst the tactical role-playing games of all time. In other words, it's a studio with pedigree.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update adds free PS4 and PS5 download

Ubisoft is now on a roll when it comes to offering free gaming experiences on PS5 and PS4 consoles. And following on from previous releases, it’s now The Crew 2’s turn to get a major update and free trial. The good news is that the in-depth driving simulator has just...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Xbox Game Studios Publishing is the company's secret weapon for new exclusives

Since the announcement of the Bethesda acquisition last year, fans and industry analysts have speculated on the wild possibilities of future Xbox acquisitions. While some have painted a picture of Xbox buying anyone and everyone, it appears Xbox is focusing on a slightly different approach. Today, we'll be discussing why Xbox Game Studios Publishing might be Xbox's secret weapon for new exclusive games.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Report details new Xbox exclusives from Compulsion and Obsidian

Two new Xbox exclusives from Compulsion and Obsidian have been teased in a fresh report. As detailed by Windows Central, We Happy Few developer Compulsion is working on a new game codenamed Midnight, in its first release under Xbox Game Studios. A third-person action game in a dark fantastical world,...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
gamingbolt.com

The Elder Scrolls 6’s Xbox Exclusivity is “Not About Punishing Any Other Platform” – Phil Spencer

It would have been impossible to imagine a multiplatform franchise as massive and successful as The Elder Scrolls to become exclusive to any one platform in today’s day and age, to the extent that even after Microsoft finished the acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax, there were many who held out hope that the likes of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and the upcoming Starfield were just too big to drop their PlayStation support.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Xbox console exclusive The Gunk has a December 16 release date

The Gunk is a new third-person story-driven game from developer Image & Form and publisher Thunderful Games. The Gunk is now set to launch on Dec. 16, 2021. It's an Xbox console exclusive title and is also launching day one into Xbox Game Pass. The Gunk from developer Image &...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Max Payne 3 rumoured to be another backwards compatible title for Xbox

Yesterday, we reported that a bunch of new games have been added to the old Xbox marketplace, which usually suggests that such games are coming via Xbox Backwards Compatibility program to Xbox Series X|S consoles. Some of the games that were included in the list are Rockstar's Max Payne 1...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Studios
The Verge

Phil Spencer basically confirms The Elder Scrolls VI is an Xbox exclusive

Xbox chief Phil Spencer basically confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox exclusive in an interview with GQ. The news comes up in a section about Bethesda, which officially joined Microsoft in March. Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi game, has already been confirmed to be an Xbox and PC exclusive, and “Spencer says he sees the same for The Elder Scrolls VI,” according to GQ.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Exclusive CrossfireX Is 'Getting Closer' To Launch, Confirms Remedy

It's been a while since we last heard anything about upcoming Xbox exclusive FPS CrossfireX, with the most recent update arriving in the form of a trailer back in August, but now Remedy Entertainment has commented on its progress. In the company's Q3 Business Review, it's mentioned that Remedy's team...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Xbox Collection X/S Exclusives Might be Playable on Xbox One with Console Cloud Play this Month

Microsoft has been testing Xbox Sport Move Final Cloud Gaming (beforehand often known as xCloud) for consoles for some time, however they’ve now formally announced the service will be launching in November. The characteristic will initially roll out to a choose “subset of Xbox avid gamers” earlier than rolling out to all Sport Move Final subscribers earlier than the top of the yr.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Siliconera

The Elder Scrolls VI Will Exclusively Release on PC and Xbox

Phil Spencer, Head Executive of Microsoft’s Xbox Gaming Division, revealed in an interview with GQ magazine that The Elder Scrolls VI will release exclusively on Xbox and PC. Spencer revealed this information when talking about the Xbox and PC exclusive Starfield, which will release sometime in 2022. However, a potential release date for The Elder Scrolls VI is still unknown. [Thanks, IGN Japan and GQ!]
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

A six-part Xbox documentary is coming to streaming platforms in December

A new six-part documentary series about the history of Xbox is coming next month. Power On: The Story of Xbox will be releasing on December 13 on a number of free streaming platforms including Roku, IMDv TV, YouTube and Redbox. The series will cover the entire 20-year history of the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to play Xbox Series X/S exclusive games on Xbox One

Despite being two radically different consoles, Microsoft is gracious enough to allow Xbox Series X/S titles to be played on Xbox One. Of course, dozens of titles provide Smart Delivery, lending you last-gen and current-gen versions of a game, but this feature won’t be supported for long, and some games have already opted not to include it. Thankfully, Xbox One owners still have another method to play major Xbox Series X/S exclusives; though, there are some requirements to make this work.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Unbound: Worlds Apart brings portal platforming to Xbox and PlayStation in February 2022

Indie publisher Digerati has announced it’ll be bringing hand-drawn puzzle platformer Unbound: Worlds Apart to Xbox and PlayStation consoles this coming February. The game originally launched on PC and Nintendo Switch back in July. You play as Soli, a gifted mage with the power to open portals that can change the properties of the world he’s in. For example, one portal might inverse the gravity, another might slow down time and another still can give him super-strength.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

The Top Twenty Original Xbox Exclusives

The sixth generation of consoles was one of the most pivotal generations of all when it comes to where gaming is today. It’s where a lot of today’s major franchises were established, where online console gaming gained prominence, and where digital game distribution spawned, to name a few. Perhaps its biggest addition to gaming, though, was Microsoft’s introduction to the console gaming market. This would be the first time in a long time that a major corporation would make a significant investment in the space, and, to this day, it has been one of the last.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Warner Bros. Games announces free-to-play platform fighter MultiVersus for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Play First Games have announced MultiVersus, a free-to-play, two-versus-two, platform fighter combining “an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes.” It will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2022 with full cross-play support, dedicated server-based rollback netcode, and “content-filled seasons.” Pre-registration is available now at the official website.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Sega Says Partnership With Microsoft Won't Lead to Xbox Exclusives - News

Sega and Microsoft recently announced a partnership for a strategic alliance exploring ways for Sega to develop large-scale and global games for the next-generation built using Microsoft's Azure's cloud platform. The Japanese publisher in a recent fiscal meeting said the partnership won't lead to releasing Xbox exclusives. "We already have...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy