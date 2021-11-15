Trying the Long Side of Akamai Technologies Again

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the price failed to break the resistance, and now the bears are taking the price down and might hit support. Let’s look at the technical analysis to see if the price will go towards the resistance or the support. First, we can see the MACD, which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the line will change its direction soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 66, and the RSI line is coming into the neutral zone, and now the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone of 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 50MA is below the 20MA, and both 20MA,50MA are below the 100MA, which is bearish.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO