Trying the Long Side of Akamai Technologies Again

Street.Com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have not drilled into the charts of Akamai Technologies Akamai Technologies ( AKAM) since June 16. Let's check on AKAM again. In this updated daily bar chart of AKAM, below, we can see that prices declined into an early October low. AKAM has recovered slightly to trade above the bottoming...

Street.Com

Can Kohl's Charts Make an Upside Breakout?

Kohl's Corp (KSS) reported better than expected quarterly results before the opening Thursday and upped their guidance. The stock is up sharply today but let's check and see if that is a breakout of any sorts. In this daily bar chart of KSS, below, we can see that while prices...
Street.Com

This Market Needs a Doctor

Stocks at new lows. I have begun to harp about them, haven't I?. I began about a week ago and the complaining has gotten louder each day. I think I have even shown you the chart of new lows daily this week. Today will be no different. Only today I...
Street.Com

Skyworks Solutions Just Hasn't Done Enough Yet to Look Like a Buy

In his first Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer sat down with Liam Griffin, chairman, president and CEO of chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) , to learn more about its business and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Griffin said while Skyworks remains all in on 5G...
Street.Com

Why I'm Closely Watching Walmart

Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported its latest quarterly numbers before the opening on Tuesday and the price has corrected in recent days. Let's check and see what's going on. On Aug. 13 we reviewed the charts of WMT and wrote that "I have no special knowledge about WMT's earnings, however, the charts and indicators look positive."
Street.Com

I'm Not on the Defensive ... Yet

It was a poor day for the market as corrective action picked up, and breadth was nearly three-to-one negative. Pockets of momentum slowed quite a bit, but there was still some decent speculative action in names like IonQ (IONQ) , Tattooed Chef (TTCF) , SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) , and a few others.
Street.Com

Let's Identify Okta's Upside Move

For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer sat down with Todd McKinnon, chairman and CEO of Okta (OKTA) , the identity management software provider. McKinnon said that identity is at the heart of cybersecurity, and connecting the right people with the right apps is...
Street.Com

GoPro Stock Surges; JPMorgan Likes Pivot to Direct-to-Consumer

GoPro (GPRO) - Get GoPro, Inc. Class A Report surged Thursday after a JPMorgan analyst upgraded the video-products company to overweight from neutral and boosted his price target to $15 from $13. Shares of the San Mateo, Calif., camecompany at last check were 6.2% higher at $12.27. Analyst Paul Chung...
Street.Com

Charting Cisco After a Mixed Earnings Report

In his third "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer checked in with Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco Systems (CSCO) , the network equipment maker. The company just posted mixed earnings. Robbins explained that orders grew by 33% in the quarter and that's the metric that investors...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Street.Com

FedEx Looks Likely to Deliver the Goods

Most blue-chip, large-cap stocks appear fully priced or worse, as the broad indexes continue to carve out new all-time recordsA notable exception is FedEx (FDX) , which took a major tumble in September after reporting somewhat disappointing results for its end of August, fiscal Q1. Shares which had been almost $320 last May plunged briefly to sout...
Street.Com

Time to 'Coppa' Trade Opportunity?

Copper futures, or simply "coppa" for those on the East Coast, are overly sensitive to changes in the U.S. dollarAs a result, the recent explosion higher in the dollar has crippled the copper rallyNevertheless, seasonality, chart, and peripheral forces should offer support to the industrial metal in the coming weeksThe worst thing to happen to cop...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.32% to $342.96 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $41.37 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Seeking Alpha

Amkor Technology: A Solid Long-Term Growth Play

Amkor’s semiconductor packaging and test technology solutions enjoy strong demand in the marketplace. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a compelling long-term growth play in the semiconductor packaging and test technologies market. The company has built proven expertise in developing such technologies. The company's revenue will grow at a CAGR of around 8% in the next five years driven by its investments in key processes and advanced technologies. Long-term investors can buy the company's shares around the current price to maximize their gain.
themarketperiodical.com

NEM Price Analysis:- Bulls trying again to break the price but will they succeed?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the price failed to break the resistance, and now the bears are taking the price down and might hit support. Let’s look at the technical analysis to see if the price will go towards the resistance or the support. First, we can see the MACD, which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the line will change its direction soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 66, and the RSI line is coming into the neutral zone, and now the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone of 30, which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 50MA is below the 20MA, and both 20MA,50MA are below the 100MA, which is bearish.
ambcrypto.com

The odds of Ethereum hitting $11K by the end of 2021 are…

There is huge anticipation around Ethereum’s price action. On 10 November, the altcoin registered a new all-time high of $4,878 on the charts. Alas, a correction followed thereafter. And, it gave investors a subtle hint of what to expect from future price actions. Ethereum imitates Bitcoin. Investment strategist Raoul Pal...
Street.Com

Applied Materials Stock Slides on Supply Chain-Related Earnings Miss

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report shares fell on Friday, dropping more than 6% in premarket trading after the semiconductor-equipment titan reported earnings and sales that missed forecasts that it blamed on ongoing global supply chain woes. Applied Materials stock was down 6.61% at $148.25 at last...
MarketWatch

Foot Locker reports big earnings beat and says inventory levels are 'ready' for the holidays, but stock falls

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. fell 4.5% in premarket trading, even after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported Friday fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit and sales that rose above expectations, while cost of sales fell, and said it was "ready" for the holidays despite the supply chain issues. Net income fell to $158 million, or $1.52 a share, from $265 million, or $2.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.93 from $1.21, well above the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales grew 3.9% to $2.19 billion, above the FactSet consensus...
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
Street.Com

FuelCell Energy Is Ready for a Power-Up

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) , a, had a big year in 2020. The stock gained 345%, as investors boarded the green energy bandwagonFuelcell is down slightly this year, losing 5.3%. While many names in the green energy space have powered up, this stock remains a laggardFuelCell's shares have lost nearly two-thirds of their value since peaking at just under ...
