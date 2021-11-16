Recall: Small metal, glass pieces found in Kool-Aid mix sold at Costco, Stater Bros.
By Catherine Stoddard
The Kraft Heinz Company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have issued a recall for Kool-Aid Tropical Punch that was sold at Costco and Stater Bros. Markets due to very small pieces of glass or metal that...
Kraft Heinz is recalling Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch powdered beverages because they may contain tiny pieces of metal and glass. The recall involves certain powdered drinks sold in 19-ounce, 82-ounce and "on-the-go sticks" because of the small particles that may have been introduced during production, the company told CBS MoneyWatch in an emailed statement.
Costco has issued a recall notice for a flavor of Kool-Aid mix that may contain small pieces of metal or glass. The recall applies to 82.5-ounce sizes of Tropical Punch flavor Kool-Aid mix, with "best when used by" dates of Aug. 31, 2023 and Sept. 1, 2023. The date can be found on the bottom of the container.
