Food Safety

Recall: Small metal, glass pieces found in Kool-Aid mix sold at Costco, Stater Bros.

By Catherine Stoddard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kraft Heinz Company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have issued a recall for Kool-Aid Tropical Punch that was sold at Costco and Stater Bros. Markets due to very small pieces of glass or metal that...

