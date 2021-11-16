Three-Star 2022 Wide Receiver Commits to UC
The dynamic weapon could be a big part of the next era of Bearcats offense.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats just secured another member of the 2022 recruiting class. Three-star New Jersey wide receiver Jojani "Jojo" Bermudez announced he is committing to UC after receiving 11 offers. The Egg Harbor City product had previously committed to Rutgers, but decomitted in August.
According to 247Sports , The 5-foot-9, 165 pound Bermudez is the 11th ranked player out of New Jersey and the 105th receiver in the nation. Rivals rates him 17th in the state, and he is currently helping the undefeated Cedar Creek Pirates march through the New Jersey state playoffs.
Bermudez can be a dynamic weapon for the next phase of the Bearcats offense. He has a dynamic track & field background posting a 10.8 100-meter dash and over 22 feet in the long jump. Stay tuned for more recruiting news as Luke Fickell and the rest of his staff build the next generation of Bearcats football.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Stages Set for Remaining Bearcat Football Games
Bearcats Move Down in Football Polls, Cement Rare Athletics Status
Three Man Weave: Bearcats Outlast Georgia 73-68
Listen: Radio Calls From the Bearcats' 45-28 Win Over South Florida
Data Unveiled Comparing UC Athletic Finances With Current Big 12 Members
Watch: UC Releases 2021-22 Men's Basketball Intro Video
Game Preview: Bearcats Travel to Tampa for Bout With South Florida
Zeiqui Lawton Entering Transfer Portal
One Main Concern for the Bearcats Going into Friday's Game Against the Bulls
Bearcats Men's Basketball Adds Third Piece to 2022 Recruiting Class
UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback
Three Man Weave: Bearcats Bully Evansville in Season Opener
Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class
UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter
Three Man Weave: Storylines To Watch As Bearcats' Prepare To Tipoff 2021-22 Season
Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bearcats' Win Over Tulsa
Final Huddle: Bearcats Survive Homecoming Scare
Postgame Observations: Bearcats Hang on to Beat Tulsa 28-20
Look: The Best Signs From College GameDay
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0