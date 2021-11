Kelly Goodman: As a social worker, I have seen how limited access to quality child care affects familiesThe Build Back Better Act is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that Congress must take advantage of. The debate must stop, and a vote must happen. Why? Because the futures of millions of kids and families are at stake. Did you know that the Build Back Better Act would guarantee publicly funded pre-K for all 3- and 4-year-olds? This would expand access for more than 6 million children and save families an average of $8,600 per year, per child. Universal pre-K would also ensure more...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO