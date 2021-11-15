Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney urges jurors to 'use common sense'

A juror involved in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed on Thursday for saying a joke that references the Kenosha police shooting—captured on a cellphone video—that involved a Black man in Wisconsin. According to NBC News, a juror, identified as Juror No. 7, was being led to his car...
The man Kyle Rittenhouse shot in the arm testified on Monday that he believed the teenager was an "active shooter." Gaige Grosskreutz, a medic, said he ran after Rittenhouse because he thought he might need to treat a gunshot victim. Grosskreutz also said he tried to surrender to Rittenhouse, but...
Lawyers are scheduled to deliver their closing arguments Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and then the case will go to the jury. If I were a member of that jury, I expect I would reluctantly vote to acquit Rittenhouse of the most serious homicide charges based on the evidence that he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people in Kenosha in August 2020.
Mark Levin went on a lengthy rant on Thursday night ridiculing prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin for bringing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old is on trial on homicide charges, and says he acted in self-defense when he shot three people – two fatally – during civil unrest last year. Levin...
Two trials are underway in two different courtrooms in two different parts of the country. Both of them involved people who killed other people. One defendant killed two people. Three defendants killed one person. In neither case are these basic facts in dispute. The question before the courts is whether they murdered people. On Wednesday, there were ominous portents from both courthouses.
Richie McGinniss, a video director for The Daily Caller, took the stand at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial and described watching as Joseph Rosenbaum chased down Rittenhouse in one of the most crucial and disputed moments of the night. Watch now: Testimony from witnesses recalls chaotic night of Rittenhouse shootings. Testimony...
Dr. Doug Kelley, with the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office, testifies about injuries on the body of Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2020. Kelley reviewed video of the shootings to assess Rosenbaum's position when he was shot. Rittenhouse contends he acted in self-defense.
Explainer: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?. Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys asked the judge on Wednesday to declare a mistrial, saying they received an inferior copy of a key video from prosecutors and would have approached things differently if they had received the higher quality video earlier. Judge Bruce Schroeder did...
The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial was to return Friday for a fourth day of deliberations, after a quiet day behind closed doors that ended with one juror asking if she could take home the jury instructions.
A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the word “victim” cannot be used to describe the two Black Lives Matter protesters killed by Kyle Rittenhouse when his trial starts next week. According to ABC 7 in Chicago, Judge Bruce Schroeder announced his decision during a last minute pre-trial hearing on Monday...
Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified that when speaking with Greg McMichael at police headquarters after the shooting, Greg told him Arbery “wasn’t out for no Sunday jog. He was getting the hell out of there,” and that he, Travis and William Bryan had him "trapped like a rat.”
