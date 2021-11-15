ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney urges jurors to 'use common sense'

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Richards, defense attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, stresses...

jg-tc.com

Chicago Sun-Times

Acquitting Rittenhouse in Kenosha murder case would be the correct, if unjust, verdict

Lawyers are scheduled to deliver their closing arguments Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and then the case will go to the jury. If I were a member of that jury, I expect I would reluctantly vote to acquit Rittenhouse of the most serious homicide charges based on the evidence that he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people in Kenosha in August 2020.
KENOSHA, WI
Esquire

Let's Compare the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial to That of the Men Accused of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Two trials are underway in two different courtrooms in two different parts of the country. Both of them involved people who killed other people. One defendant killed two people. Three defendants killed one person. In neither case are these basic facts in dispute. The question before the courts is whether they murdered people. On Wednesday, there were ominous portents from both courthouses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wiscnews.com

Watch now: Witness in Kyle Rittenhouse trial describes moments before shooting

Richie McGinniss, a video director for The Daily Caller, took the stand at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial and described watching as Joseph Rosenbaum chased down Rittenhouse in one of the most crucial and disputed moments of the night. Watch now: Testimony from witnesses recalls chaotic night of Rittenhouse shootings. Testimony...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
The Southern

Watch now: Pathologist testifies in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Dr. Doug Kelley, with the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office, testifies about injuries on the body of Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2020. Kelley reviewed video of the shootings to assess Rosenbaum's position when he was shot. Rittenhouse contends he acted in self-defense.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Muscatine Journal

Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial

Explainer: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?. Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys asked the judge on Wednesday to declare a mistrial, saying they received an inferior copy of a key video from prosecutors and would have approached things differently if they had received the higher quality video earlier. Judge Bruce Schroeder did...
PUBLIC SAFETY
michiganchronicle.com

Judge Dismisses Another Charge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY

