ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York State has launched a new website that provides guidance and additional resources in the effort to vaccinate children ages five to 11 against COVID-19. The State’s Clinical Advisory Task Force has accepted the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the federal agency greenlit the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine. The smaller doses for children are already be administered by providers in the state.

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO