Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Legacies season 4 episode 7 return date? What about some more insight on what lies ahead?. There are of course a few different things to go into here, but let’s kick it off with the bad news: Alas, there is no new episode on The CW next week. Can you really be shocked by that? You shouldn’t be. Remember that next week is Thanksgiving! With that in mind, of course the network wants to make sure they don’t hurt their own ratings courtesy of a new episode.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO