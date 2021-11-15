ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBA Administrator Guzman applauds passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Brunswicktimes Gazette
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON – U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman <https://www.sba.gov/person/isabella-casillas-guzman> released the following statement on the President’s signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal: . “Small businesses drive economic growth and create jobs, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will provide opportunities for them to better compete, grow, and build resilience....

hiawathaworldonline.com

Biden plan would be 'disaster' for Kansas, small business advocate warns

(The Center Square) – Kansas businesses would be worse off if the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan is passed, according to a small business advocacy group. Dan Murray, Kansas state director of National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square that small businesses are managing many challenges right now including labor shortages, rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and the COVID-19 delta variant.
Reuters

Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Trump's SPAC deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a planned merger between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws. Trump Media and Technology Group may have privately...
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Money for families to pay for heating and other utilities to be distributed

(AP) – The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of […]
Jenn Leach

Are we getting 4th stimulus checks in November?

Today is payday for many Americans that are receiving payments from the Child Tax Credit. Next month December is the last month payments will be issued but many argue that payments should continue in 2022, calling for this fourth stimulus check to continue hitting the bank accounts of recipients monthly.
Washington Examiner

Build Back Better robs the poor to feed the rich

The late David Foster Wallace once said, “The great thing about irony is that it splits things apart, gets up above them so we can see the flaws and hypocrisies and duplicates.”. Sadly, we are seeing many hypocrisies on full display in the Build Back Better tax agenda that Congress...
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Front-line Workers to Receive $600 Payments?

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently announced that a $700 stimulus check would be issued as a competitive grant. In order to assist workers in the meatpacking industry and farmers with safety costs and health issues caused by the pandemic, the Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program was created.
Daily Montanan

Healthcare officials say they’ll follow CMS rules, not HB702, in order to keep operating

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte “reaffirmed” Montana’s vaccine mandate ban, a state law that was passed by the Legislature earlier this year that disallowed many employers from requiring vaccines as a condition of employment. But while a federal court halted a vaccine or testing requirement developed by Occupational Safety and Health Administration from going into effect, many […] The post Healthcare officials say they’ll follow CMS rules, not HB702, in order to keep operating appeared first on Daily Montanan.
