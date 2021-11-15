SBA Administrator Guzman applauds passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
WASHINGTON – U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman <https://www.sba.gov/person/isabella-casillas-guzman> released the following statement on the President’s signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal: . “Small businesses drive economic growth and create jobs, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will provide opportunities for them to better compete, grow, and build resilience....www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com
