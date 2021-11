For questions or comments please contact Katie DeSilva at Katie@cynopsis.com. Cynopsis and EBS present “Masters of the Metaverse” on Dec. 7, in partnership with Super League Gaming, to give you a virtual guide to the newly tapped universe. Hear from some of the top executives who created some of the most successful platforms in this space today, see case studies on activations in this space, learn about the building blocks being leveraged to create these new worlds, and hear from brands and publishers who changed the game by engaging hungry consumers in new ways. Don’t miss your map to the Metaverse!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO