Women's Health

U.S. pregnancy-related deaths have doubled in the last 30 years

By Rhitu Chatterjee
WBUR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest report card from the March of Dimes...

www.wbur.org

Related
CBS Boston

Flu Cases In U.S. Are Up 23% Compared To Last Year

BOSTON (CBS) – While flu activity in most of the country is “minimal”, data suggests flu cases are already up 23% compared to last year. Dr. Mallika Marshall said she treated one of the first documented cases of influenza in the state this weekend at an urgent care clinic. Dr. Marshall is hearing reports that cases are showing up in other parts of the Commonwealth too. “So, it’s out there and it’s coming,” Dr. Marshall said. “And you don’t want to get the flu.” While COVID poses a greater risk of severe illness and death, the flu makes you feel awful and poses a serious risk to children, the elderly, people with asthma, pregnant women, and others. CHECK: United States Flu Activity Map Last year was a dud year for the flu because of all of the masking and sanitizing and social distancing we were doing. But we’ve let up on a lot of those precautions, so we expect to see much more flu this season. So, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot, Dr. Mallika Marshall says to get it now. It’s recommended for everyone six months and older.
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

Report: Pregnancy, childbirth complications cost U.S. billions

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Pregnancy and delivery complications for all births in 2019 will cost the United States more than $30 billion in healthcare expenses, lost productivity and social support services, according to a report released Friday. The total costs, $32.3 billion, cover the period from conception through the first...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
pix11.com

Yearly U.S. drug overdose deaths top 100,000

The latest provisional stats, released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveal more than 100,000 people died of a drug overdose from April 2020 to April 2021. That translates to a 30% increase.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Covid significantly raises risk of stillbirth: US study

The risk of stillbirth is about twice as high for women with Covid compared to those without, and grew to about quadruple during the period when the Delta variant became dominant, a large US government study said Friday. The analysis, carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was based on more than 1.2 million deliveries between March 2020 and September 2021 from a large US hospital database. Overall, stillbirths were highly rare, accounting for 0.65 percent or 8,154 deliveries. But, after using statistical methods to account for the effect of other variables that might bias the result, stillbirths were 1.47 times more common among Covid-positive mothers pre-Delta, 4.04 times higher after, and 1.90 times higher overall.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
Mother Jones

More People Have Died of COVID This Year Than Last

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In the popular imagination, 2020 gets all the bad press, but this year has been no sunny day at the beach, either. Sure, several effective COVID-19 vaccines emerged, but so did the the highly contagious Delta variant, as well as new, more virulent strains of anti-vax sentiment, tightly yoked to conservative political ideology. Worst of all, intellectual property hoarding has meant that the vaccines have so far largely bypassed low-income nations of the global south, wreaking untold human misery and giving the virus ample opportunity to generate more contagious and/or more virulent strains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. vaccine rollout was close to optimal at reducing deaths and infections

By Audrey L. McCombs and Claus Kadelka The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s plan for who gets vaccines and in what order saved nearly as many lives and prevented nearly as many infections as a theoretically perfect rollout, according to a new mathematical model we developed to assess the rollout of COVID–19 inoculations in […] The post U.S. vaccine rollout was close to optimal at reducing deaths and infections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HEALTH
weku.org

Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. have topped 100,000 for the first time

More than 100,000 people died over a 12-month period from fatal drug overdoses for the first time in U.S. history, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. "To all those families who have mourned a loved one and to all those people who are facing...
HEALTH
